Laapataa Ladies fame Pratibha Ranta recalls getting 'big' compliment from Aamir Khan; 'You can easily mold yourself...'

Pratibha Ranta has won people's hearts with her captivating performance in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Once a TV star, the actress made her big screen debut with Kiran's directorial. In a new interview, Pratibha revealed the big compliment she received from Aamir Khan and it will stay in her heart forever.

Aamir Khan produced Laapataa Ladies while Kiran Rao directed the movie. It stars Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Nitanshi Goel in the lead roles. During a recent interview, Pratibha discussed her working experience with other co-stars and recalled a moment when Aamir called all three to have a conversation about the movie.

Ranta said that they were shooting in Bhopal and Aamir called Sparsh, Nitanshi, and Pratibha to meet him. Ranta quoted Aamir saying, 'Come, I want to talk to you all.’ He was praising us that we did a good job. Then, he came to me and said ‘You have a different face. We can put you in anything and you can easily mold yourself in that.’ I think that was a very big compliment for me.”

During an interaction with Indian Express, Ranta also talked about bagging the role of Laapataa Ladies within a month after her live audition with Aamir Khan. The actress said that her ‘little audition scene’ was liked by everyone, and she was eventually finalized for the role.

“I think within a month, everything was locked. And I was like, ‘Okay, what has just happened? Okay, please tell me.’ It was very quick. For me, it was a very quick process. Then, after that, our dialogue training workshop took place. That took a month. After that, we went on floors. Then we shot for like 45 days. Yeah, we shot for 45-50 days. That’s how it happened,” the actress shared.

She also talked about her Laapataa Ladies role and added that she was able to relate to her character Jaya and gave spontaneous reactions.

Meanwhile, Pratibha Ranta was also seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamon Bazaar. She played the role of Shama. Both Heeramandi and Laapataa Ladies are streaming on Netflix.

