Mahesh Bhatt says Raha has changed Alia Bhatt’s entire persona; ‘Her mind has become as vast as the sky’

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has left an unforgettable impression in the industry with her outstanding performances throughout the years. Not only has she gained recognition globally with her impressive international debut, but she has also become a beloved figure in the hearts of her fans.

Today, on her 31st birthday, countless wishes filled with love are pouring in for her. Alia, who is considered one of the most accomplished actresses of the current generation, is also a proud mother to her daughter, Raha. In a recent interview, Alia's father and renowned filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt, shared his thoughts on his daughter's journey into motherhood.

Mahesh Bhatt talks about change in Alia Bhatt after Raha's arrival

During a recent interview with ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt, a renowned filmmaker and Alia Bhatt’s father, couldn't help but shower his daughter with heartfelt compliments. He delved into the topic of Alia's journey to motherhood, describing it as the most entralling chapter of her life. In his eyes, this transition holds a certain enchantment, a magical transformation that takes place during this extraordinary phase.

“The most enthralling chapter in Alia’s life is her journey to motherhood. There is an alchemical change in her entire persona.” He further added, “She has added oceans of depth, and her mind has become as vast as the sky. Motherhood has unlocked dimensions of empathy and wisdom she never knew existed.”

Pooja Bhatt talks about her niece, Raha

Just a couple of days back, in an interview with Zoom, Alia’s half-sister and actress Pooja Bhatt had also talked about the little bundle of joy. The Big Girls Don’t Cry actress opined that they can’t wait to receive advice from her who she deemed to be the brightest of all. “So I am waiting for the time when she will be able to actually vocalize her advice. Right now it’s through look," she said.

Furthermore, Pooja Bhatt emphasized the importance of learning from the younger generation. She mentioned that in her family, they have made a commitment to ensure progress just like how each new model of the Apple phone improves. According to the actress, they are successfully fulfilling this commitment.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate wedding in Mumbai in April 2022. Later, in November, of the same year, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Raha. On the professional front, Alia will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina.

