Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao REVEALS her favorite scenes from comedy-drama ft Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and others

Kiran Rao is probably on cloud nine, and rightly so. Her second directorial movie, Laapataa Ladies, has been selected as India’s official entry for the upcoming Academy Awards 2025. While the world is currently proud of her for making the comedy-drama movie, she heaped praise on the team for being part of the successful movie. In a recent interview, she also opened up about her three favorite scenes from the movie starring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Abhay Dubey, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

During her interaction with NDTV, the filmmaker expressed her delight in taking the first step towards bringing the coveted international award home. Additionally, Kiran Rao also spoke about the three scenes from the film that are close to her heart. The first one on her list is the last scene in which the two female characters Phool Kumari (played by Nitanshi Goel) and Jaya Singh (portrayed by Pratibha Ranta) meet. She stated that since the audience doesn’t see both of them together for most of the film, it is a special and one of her favorite scenes.

Next up is the night scene in which the women of the house have dinner together. Talking about it, the Dhobi Ghat helmed said, “It was a very cold night and we lit a fire. It was lovely to shoot and it actually had so much of women's sisterhood.” Last but not least is the scene in which Manju Maai (played by Chaaya Kadam) is in her tea stall having a heart-to-heart with Phool and giving her a reality check about life and a crash course into how the world operates.

Advertisement

Hours ago, Kiran also took to her social media to express her delight after Laapataa Ladies got chosen as India's official entry to the Academy Awards. In her heartfelt note, she stated that this recognition is a testament to the tireless work of her entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life. She also hoped that the comedy-drama would resonate with audiences across the world, just as it did in India, earning them the love and admiration of scores of cinema lovers.

Further in her official note, Rao thanked her producers, Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios, for their unwavering support and faith in her vision. The filmmaker also took the opportunity to praise her team and stated that it has been a privilege to work alongside such a passionate and talented team of professionals who shared her commitment to telling this story.​ “I also want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the entire cast and crew, whose immense talent, dedication, and hard work made this film possible. This journey has been one of incredible collaboration and growth,” Rao added in her note.

Advertisement

Check it out:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Laapataa Ladies has been selected from India in the Best International Feature Film category of the 97th Academy Awards which will be held in 2025. The film was contending alongside 29 films including Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Karan Johar-backed Kill, Kalki 2898 AD, Srikanth, Chandu Champion, Maidaan, Sam Bahadur, Article 370, and many others.

Till now, only three Indian movies have received a nomination in the Best International Feature category namely Mehboob Khan’s 1957 movie Mother India, Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! in 1988, and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan in 2001.

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies: Nitanshi Goel tells Kiran Rao ‘mam aapne toh bahut sapne poore kar diye’ as comedy-drama goes to Oscars 2025; Celebs shower love