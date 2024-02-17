Lahore 1947 director Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years of jail in cheque bouncing case? Here's what we know

Rajkumar Santoshi is currently in the news for his upcoming much-talked-about directorial Lahore 1947 and its star cast. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead, along with big names like Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Mona Singh. While the film went on floors on February 12, the filmmaker has found himself in big legal trouble.

Rajkumar Santoshi sentenced to 2 years jail in cheque bouncing issue

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Rajkumar Santoshi has been sentenced to 2 years in jail by the Jamnagar court in a cheque-bouncing case. Along with that, the court has also asked him to deposit double the amount that the filmmaker owed the complainant, Ashok Lal.

The history of the case

Reportedly, Ashok, a resident of Jamnagar, had loaned an amount of Rs 1 crore to Rajkumar in 2015 for his film. As a repayment procedure, the filmmaker gave him ten cheques of Rs 10 lakhs each. When these cheques bounced in December 2016, the complainant tried to contact him. But on being unable to reach the filmmaker, he filed the suit under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Last year, on April 15, the Jamnagar court asked Rajkumar Santoshi to pay Rs 15,000 per bounced cheque, which means a total of Rs 1.50 lakh as a penalty. When he refused to appear in court, he was forced to do so by issuing a bailable warrant against him.

Currently, the Jamnagar court has ordered a two-year jail sentence for Rajkumar Santoshi and has further asked him to repay double the amount, Rs. 2 crores, to the complainant.

About Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947 marks the collaboration of Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Rajkumar Santoshi for the first time. While Rajkumar Santoshi is directing the film with Sunny Deol in the lead, Aamir Khan has come on board as a producer.

Sharing his excitement about teaming up with Aamir and Sunny, Rajkumar recently said, "Lahore 1947 is a very special film, emotionally attached and very important project in my career. Also, it's a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna, and this time, he is collaborating as a producer. On the other hand, with Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak."

The film is expected to release on Republic Day 2025.

