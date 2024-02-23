Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol goes for shoot of Rajkumar Santoshi’s next; shares cute PIC with teddy bear

It was last year that the world was introduced to Sunny Deol’s love for soft toys during a candid revelation on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 8. Ever since then, on various occasions, the Border actor is seen posting cute pictures with his Teddy Bears. On the professional front, after the massive success of Gadar 2, the actor is creating quite a stir for his next highly anticipated Lahore 1947. Recently, the actor shared yet another picture with a soft toy as he goes for the film shoot.

Sunny Deol shares cutesy pic with teddy bear as he heads for Lahore 1947 shoot

On February 23, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and dropped a sweet picture of him sitting inside the car. In the selfie posted, he is seen beaming a bright smile with a cute teddy bear on his lap. After the historic success of his last released film, Gadar 2 the actor is all set for his forthcoming film, Lahore 1947 which will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

In the latest post, Sunny Deol yet again infused excitement amongst fans after sharing a new photo as he goes for the shoot of the film. "Going for filming Lahore 1947 (sic)", he wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

The post shared by him attracted reactions from fans and followers as they gushed over the photo posted, while others expressed excitement about the film. A fan wrote, “Teddy in dhai kilo ka haath,” and another fan shared his enthusiasm by writing, “Eagerly waiting for this movie,” while a third fan extended his wishes by writing, “Good luck.”

Advertisement

About Lahore 1947

Lahore 1947 is one of the eagerly-awaited film of Sunny Deol which will boast of an ensemble cast consisting of Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Mona Singh, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh in the role of an antagonist. According to reports, Aamir Khan will also be making a cameo appearance in the film.

It is worth-mentioning that directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Lahore 1947 - is touted to be a partition drama that will be based on the cult play, Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai by Asghar Wajahat, and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

This is the first film to bring Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi together on a professional venture.

ALSO READ: Jigra: Alia Bhatt drops candid PICS with Vedang Raina as she announces shoot wrap; Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor react