EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter Tanisha Santoshi gears up to make her debut with romantic comedy

Rajkumar Santoshi has been making headlines for his upcoming much-awaited film Lahore 1947 for quite some time now. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the filmmaker's daughter Tanisha Santoshi is ready for her big-screen debut as a lead heroine.

Tanisha will be making her big Bollywood debut with an upcoming romantic comedy opposite an A-Lister. The film will be produced by Vishal Rana.

As per a source close to the development, Tanisha Santoshi who is the daughter of Rajkumar Santoshi will be launched by producer Vishal Rana with a romantic comedy. Vishal who is known for backing films like Blank and Blurr is planning to make the rom-com on a big scale and will have an A-Lister opposite the debutante.

Tanisha has also been creating waves in the industry these days with her work. She was noted for her performance in Santoshi's recent release Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh. Last month, she collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor for an advertisement. Recalling the time when 15 years back, she met Ranbir for the first time on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Tanisha shared her Then & Now pictures with RK which instantly went viral on social media. "From admiring you everyday on the sets of APKGK to working with you on my first Ad today," she captioned the post followed by multiple emojis.

Recently, when she was spotted outside the office of Echelon Production, it led to speculations regarding her upcoming film. Now, with the confirmation, we can finally say that it's happening in an exciting way. The film is likely to go on floors sometime later this year. All other details have been kept under wraps.

Tanisha Santoshi's social media game

Even before her Bollywood debut as a lead actress, Tanisha is nailing her social media game. She is blessed with great looks and already has thousands of fans simping over her on Instagram. Tanisha looks stunning in sarees and has often sparked frenzy on social media with her looks in traditional outfits.

Now that she's ready to make her big screen debut with a romantic comedy, it looks like a great time ahead for her fans.