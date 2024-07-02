Lara Dutta enjoys Wimbledon with 'amazing man' Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira; says, 'Feel so privileged'

Lara Dutta jetted off to London to have a quality time with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira. The actress now took to her social media account and dropped pictures from her vacation featuring Wimbledon.

Lara Dutta's Wimbledon diaries with family

On July 2, Lara Dutta took to her Instagram handle to give a sneak peek into her London vacation. The actress had a great time enjoying day one of Wimbledon with her husband and former Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira.

In the first snap, Lara can be seen sitting with her husband. Next, the father-daughter duo poses for the camera. She also shared some photos of the tennis stadium and the final image shows a scoreboard from the showdown between India's Sumit Nagal and Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic.

Sharing the pictures, Lara penned, "Day 1 of Wimbledon done and dusted! I feel so privileged to enjoy this Mecca of tennis alongside my amazing man @mbhupathi, who every time he enters these gates, feels like he’s come home!. And to now enjoy it with our daughter, who loves it as much as him!! @nagalsumit played some top quality tennis yesterday! Played his heart out!"

Take a look:

When Lara Dutta said she has no interest in playing characters younger than her real age

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Lara was asked if she had been subjected to getting roles pertaining to her real age, unlike male actors, who often get the opportunity to play characters younger than their age.

Advertisement

Calling it a positive thing that female actors were getting roles for their age the actress stated, “I think it's great. And I hope it happens more.”

Sharing the reason behind it, the 46-year-old actress said that because for the longest time ever, women were not represented in this country over a certain age. It was always the college-going or the 20-year-old falling in love for the first time. According to her, any representation of women on screen was either the mother who had sacrificed everything, or the horrible saas or the suffering bahu; there was just no representation of actual women.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Lara Dutta was last seen in Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. Next, she will appear in Welcome To The Jungle and Suryast.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Lara Dutta says she has no interest in playing characters younger than her real age; reveals why