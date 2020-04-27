EXCLUSIVE: Lara Dutta on quarantine period with Mahesh Bhupathi; REVEALS why we don't see her in many movies

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, Hundred star Lara Dutta revealed how her quarantine period with Mahesh Bhupathi and eight-year-old daughter Saira Bhupathi is going on as well as the reason why we don't see her in many movies.

Lara Dutta is amongst the latest Bollywood celebrities to enter the OTT bandwagon with Hostar Special, Hundred, in which she plays a tough, no-nonsense cop ACP Saumya Shukla. It's been quite some time we've seen Miss Universe 2000 show off her acting chops, but the actress has an extremely valid reason for that. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla, while talking about Hundred, we couldn't help but quiz the actress on why we don't see her in many films in spite of starring in blockbusters like No Entry and Partner.

"For me, I was looking for doing something more than what I was doing. Plus when Saira [Bhupathi] was born, being with her through her early years was my priority. Mahesh [Bhupathi] and I were clear that between both of us, one parent will always be with Saira full-time. So, my choices of roles became hugely judged on that parameter. It had to be worth leaving Saira and going to work," Lara explained to us while also sharing how she wanted roles that were meaty enough to delve into.

"I was also seeking a metamorphosis in the kind of women characters being written and offered to me. It has to make a difference or add value to lives. In addition, being a producer, an entrepreneur with my skincare line has kept me really busy because even those processes for me are things I am very hands-on about," Dutta added.

On how her quarantine period is currently going, the 42-year-old star shared, "It's not been so bad as we've been quite busy. Most importantly, we were always supposed to release Hundred in the middle of April. We'd been working on the production front as it was really challenging for them to finish considering how everyone is in different locations."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Lara Dutta talks tough cop act in Hundred, how Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar refer to her as Lara Paaji

"My daughter, she's eight and has got school. Rest of the time, we need to entertain her. (laughs) Everything else, with work, keeps us quite busy," Lara quipped.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×