EXCLUSIVE: Lara Dutta comes on board Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana; Bobby Deol approached to play Kumbhkaran

Pinkvilla has been a one-stop destination for all the news related to the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. We were the first to inform our esteemed readers that the film will go on floors in March 2024 with Ranbir as Lord Ram and Sai as Sita, whereas Yash, who plays Ravan in the epic, will join in the month of July 2024. Soon after, we reported that the makers had initiated conversations with Sunny Deol to play the part of Lord Hanuman. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Nitesh Tiwari and co. are full-fledged working towards locking the star-cast of this epic.

Lara Dutta to play Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

According to our sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari and co. are in advanced talks with Lara Dutta to play the part of Princess Kaikeyi in Ramayana. “Nitesh Tiwari wants to cast actors who are apt to play the characters belonging to the most timeless tale of Indian History. He feels Lara Dutta is perfect to play the part of Princess Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dasharatha. It’s a pivotal character that leads to the entire conflict in Ramayana, and Lara is excited to entire the fantastical world of Nitesh Tiwari,” revealed a source close to the development.

While Ramayana is planned as a trilogy, Lara will have a major chunk of her role in Ramayana: Part One. She is expected to join Ranbir Kapoor in the first schedule of the film in March. Kaikeyi aside, it’s a work in progress on the casting front for other characters too. According to our reliable sources, Nitesh Tiwari and co are keen to get Bobby Deol on board to play the part of Kumbhkaran, however, they are yet to hear back from the actor. “Bobby is yet to get back to Nitesh Tiwari on Ramayana. He might or might not do the film, and will take a call in the next 2 months. Post the success of Animal, Bobby is right now flooded with offers from across the industry and he will be making his choices over the coming few months,” the source added.

Advertisement

Sunny Deol in the advanced stages of discussion for Ramayana

Meanwhile, the conversations with Sunny Deol for the part of Lord Hanuman continue. The team of Ramayana is in the advanced stages of discussions with Sunny Deol, however, the dotted lines are yet to be signed. “Not just Nitesh Tiwari, even Ranbir Kapoor is keen to get Sunny Deol on board to play lord Hanuman. It’s a legacy character which will be embodied in Indian History, as Sunny might become as iconic and synonymous to Lord Hanuman as Dara Singh was back in the day,” the source concluded, quick to add that clarity on Sunny’s involvement will be there in the next 20 days.

As reported by Pinkvilla before, if everything goes as planned, Sunny Deol and Yash will be having a cameo in Ramayana: Part One, and it’s the second and third installment that will feature them in lead roles. Both the powerhouses are expected to join the team around July 2024. The VFX for Ramayana is being done by Oscar-winning company, DNEG and the film is set to release in the second half of 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the casting of Ramayana.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol in talks to join Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in Ramayana; To play THIS role