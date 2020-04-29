EXCLUSIVE: Karan Wahi on Hundred, working with the likes of Lara Dutta & Rinku, the response and more

We got in touch with Karan Wahi about his recent web series Hundred, and the actor got talking about all things digital, working with people from different spaces, and some more. Read his EXCLUSIVE interview with Pinkvilla here.

Hundrerd, starring Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru, and Karan Wahi in the lead roles has been creating quite a lot of buzz. In the show, Karan has turned a rapper from Haryana along with the two ladies taking center stage. We got in touch with Karan about the show, the digital space at large, and keeping up during quarantine. Read on to know what did he have to say post a fun chat with him.

His character stands out in the series due to multiple reasons. Ask him what drew him to it and how did it happen to him, he said, "I had auditioned for the show and during that time, Maddy was the same character, just that certain things, with a period of time, were developed over a period of time by jamming with the directors and producers and me. I think what attracted me to the character is the way they told me the role, and how they were okay with sharing the script with me, and when I went on to read the script is when I realized what Maddy is and why he is that way. Eventually, that is what drew me towards the role and I really wanted to do it and when we prepped for the role, the producers told me bring as many thoughts to the table, and let's see what works for him.

We can say that women are leading the way for this one and it might leave some wondering if he had any apprehensions about it. On that, he says, "I don't know why would anyone have apprehensions. I feel that happens when your role is not justified or not good enough, which I understand that people think that I won't be the lead or what will be my screen time or I hope my work doesn't get chopped off, but when you know that from day 1 and when you are getting into the show which you know is being led by two women, but you know what it holds on the show, then there are no insecurities. However, if you still let it come in, then that it is your fault."

Lara, Rinku, and Karan, all come from different walks of the entertainment industry. On how was it like getting along and if it was a learning curve for him, the actor quips, "It was definitely very very different for me because I was on a set after a very long time where I don't know anybody, including the actors, the directors, etc. But it did not look different because when you keep working in your own field, you get sued to the fact of working with new people. When I met Lara, I was very shy about it because she has this aura about her, but eventually, working with her was so much fun because she looks like this really strict kind of person but she is really fun. But Rinku is just a bunch of..she is mad. She is something I think that everyone would aspire to be, as a person and as an actor, cause she is so talented at 18."

The series has released under not so regular circumstances, however, digital is something that has been receiving an extra mileage right now. Ask him if everything has sort of fallen into place as far as the release is concerned, the actor says, "Personally, I feel it has been good for all of us. But on a larger thought process, this is not the ideal way we would have wanted everyone to watch our show, the reason being what it is. Luckily, for us, the credit has to go the team for making the show as it came on the day it was supposed to. Everyone on the show has been working overtime for the last month or so because the edits, the music, the dubbing, everything was done from our phones, including us sending dubs from our phones. Also, it is a good time to release your show and as a creative person, I would want people to watch my show at least, irrespective of the fact that they like it or not. I am just glad that we have got a great response, but I am glad that a lot many people have seen our work.

Ask him if there is any difference in terms of the sense of satisfaction that comes after working for various mediums and if there is any which feels enriching, the actor says, "Probably a few things in life that I have done, I have genuinely had fun. Different mediums are giving a different kind of satisfaction. The reason I do television, if I do web for the same reason, I will not be able to sustain it, and vice versa. Since I come from a television background, that has been my school of thought from the beginning, but what TV does to you is it drains you out because you are just working every day. I think 'ache se acha and talented se talented insaan' will one day drain out and you will not be able to perform your best. So that sense of satisfaction you'll be able to get on the web because there is more time to prep and there is also more time and thought given to shooting a scene. However, it also depends on the kind of work you are doing. So I feel all three mediums are different and cater to a varied range of audiences.

He also got talking about spending time in quarantine, being away from family, and girlfriend. He says, "I am not just away from my girlfriend, but also away from my parents and I know they are safe. However, I wish I was with them during this time so that we could have both get to know each other, however, luckily, I have been talking to everyone and I guess everyone understands the situation we are in so, yes."

