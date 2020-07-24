EXCLUSIVE: Lara Dutta to essay Indira Gandhi's role in Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom

While Vaani Kapoor plays Akshay Kumar's wife and romantic interest in the film, Lara will also have an important part that drives the film's narrative. She will step into the shoes of the former Indian Prime Minister for the Jackky Bhagnani production venture.

is possibly going to be the first Bollywood actor to kickstart shoot, post the announcement of the lockdown in March earlier this year. While the Coronavirus outbreak shut down work and sets were dismantled in many parts of the country, it's time that TV shoots have begun again. Now, Akshay and the entire team of Bell Bottom will zoom off to London next month to flag off their first schedule for the actioner.

A source tells us, "The film is set in the '80s with Akshay playing a special agent who helps solve one of the biggest conspiracies that shook the country. But there are three leading ladies in the film. Vaani Kapoor plays Akshay's wife and romantic interest in the film, whereas there's a special character that Lara Dutta will be seen essaying. Lara will play the role of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and has an extremely pivotal part to play in the entire narrative. The film is set in the times when Indira led the country and the makers wanted a good performer to step in for the role and they thought of Lara." This will also be a reunion for Akshay and Lara after five years. They have done several films, with Singh is Bliing being their last together.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor are joined by Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi for Bell Bottom; Shoot begins next month

The film rolls out now and will stick to its April 2021 date. "They needed a different set up to shoot the film and the producers have taken proper permission from the UK Government for shoot. The entire cast, including Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta along with Akshay, Jackky Bhagnani (the producer) and Ranjit Tiwari (director) are expected to fly sometime in the next few weeks," our source adds.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×