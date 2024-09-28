Lata Mangeshkar Birth Anniversary: When legendary singer thought Kishore Kumar was following her and complained to composer Khemchand

Lata Mangeshkar, often hailed as the voice of India, has left us with a timeless legacy of soulful melodies. On her 95th birth anniversary, let's revisit an amusing moment she once shared about her first encounter with the legendary Kishore Kumar. When they first crossed paths, Lata mistakenly thought Kishore was following her! So much so, that she reported him to music composer Khemchand Prakash. Curious to know what unfolded after that little misunderstanding? Read on to find out!

As per Hindustan Times, a memorable recount shared with Nasreen Munni Kabeer, author of Lata Mangeshkar: In Her Own Voice, Lata Mangeshkar reflected on a lighthearted moment involving her fellow singer, the legendary Kishore Kumar. This amusing incident occurred during the recording of their first duet.

While on her usual train journey from Grant Road to Malad, Lata Mangeshkar noticed a familiar face boarding at the next stop, unaware it was Kishore Kumar. Upon arriving at Malad, both made their way to the Bombay Talkies studio. The legendary singer chose to take a horse-drawn carriage for the long ride, and much to her surprise, Kishore Kumar did the same, unknowingly sparking a comical misunderstanding.

During the time she was working with music director Khemchand Prakash on the film Ziddi (1949), she experienced what she believed to be a peculiar encounter with Kishore Kumar. She shared that unfamiliar with the renowned singer at the time, Lata mistook Kishore's actions for something more concerning. Feeling followed, Lata expressed her concerns to Khemchand Prakash, recounting how they had traveled together and even arrived at the studio in tandem. She recalled, "I asked Khemchand ji: 'Uncle, who is this boy? He's following me.'"

The singer added that Khemchand Prakash soon put her concerns to rest, finding humor in the misunderstanding. He explained that the man she thought was following her was none other than Kishore Kumar, the younger brother of the famed actor Ashok Kumar. That same day marked a significant moment in their careers as Lata and Kishore went on to record their very first duet together, Ye Kaun Aya Re Karke Sola Singar, creating the foundation for a musical partnership that would enchant audiences for years to come.

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer whose voice defined an era, left the world at the age of 92. For over 70 years, her enchanting melodies captivated millions, creating timeless classics that continue to resonate across generations. With an astonishing catalog of more than 25,000 songs in various languages, her influence on music remains unparalleled. Honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989, her legacy as the ‘Nightingale of India’ endures, forever etched in the hearts of her countless fans and aspiring artists alike.

