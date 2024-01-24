Lata Mangeshkar top 10 songs list: From Jiya Jale to Lag Jaa Gale

Lata Mangeshkar top 10 songs list includes some of the finest songs from her career. She was and remains one of the most celebrated, successful, and legendary playback singers India has ever seen. In her career spanning several decades, Lata lent her voice to songs in multiple languages. She is the recipient of several accolades including India's highest civil honor, Bharat Ratna. With such a vast body of work, it's hard to gauge some of the finest songs. So here's a look at ten of her best songs.

Lata Mangeshkar's top 10 songs to enjoy

1. Jiya Jale

Movie: Dil Se... (1998)

Dil Se... (1998) Music: A.R. Rahman

A.R. Rahman Lyrics: Gulzar

Gulzar Choreographer: Farah Khan

Jiya Jale remains one of the most iconic songs of Lata ji, and Gulzar, as well as AR Rahman's career. The song perfectly blends Malayalam lyrics as it talks about a wedding night. It has been perfectly picturized by Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta and choreographed by Farah Khan in a forest in Kerala.

2. Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya

Movie: Mughal-E-Azam (1960)

Mughal-E-Azam (1960) Music: Naushad

Naushad Lyrics: Shakeel Badayuni

Shakeel Badayuni Choreographer: Lacchu Maharaj

Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya is easily one of the most recognizable Hindi songs from India. It was picturized on Madhubala and was choreographed by Lacchu Maharaj for the 1960 historical epic Mughal-E-Azam. The lyrics, penned by Shakeel Badayuni, capture the essence of lovers who are not afraid of the world. The visuals have a dream-like feel to it due to the glass reflections.

3. Lag Jaa Gale

Movie: Woh Kaun Thi? (1964)

Woh Kaun Thi? (1964) Music: Madan Mohan Kohli

Madan Mohan Kohli Lyrics: Raja Mehdi Ali Khan

Raja Mehdi Ali Khan Choreographer: Unknown

Lag Jaa Gale is a song that has aged beautifully over the years and is still enjoyed by the younger lot. The song was penned by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan and composed by Madan Mohan Kohli. It talks about an evening that might be the last for a lover as she expresses her desire to give a hug to her lover. It remains a classic one of the most popular Lata Mangeshkar songs.

4. Is Mod Se Jate Hain

Movie: Aandhi (1975)

Aandhi (1975) Music: R.D. Burman

R.D. Burman Lyrics: Gulzar

Gulzar Choreographer: Unknown

Is Mod Se Jate Hain has been sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. It has been picturized on Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kumar as they reminisce about their earlier days of love. The song was penned by Gulzar and it's from his directorial venture Aandhi which is about a politician and a hotel manager who were married earlier but are now separated. In a twist of fate, their paths cross years later.

5. Tere Liye

Movie: Veer-Zaara (2004)

Veer-Zaara (2004) Music: Madan Mohan, Sanjeev Kohli

Madan Mohan, Sanjeev Kohli Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Choreographer: Vaibhavi Merchant

Tere Liye has music based on the original compositions by the late Madan Mohan and it was revised by his son Sanjeev Kohli. The song is beautifully sung by Lata Mangeshkar as well as Roop Kumar Rathod while the lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar. The song has a hauntingly beautiful feel to it that is evoked by the vocals as well as the strings used in the piece.

6. Mere Khwabon Mein

Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Music: Jatin-Lalit

Jatin-Lalit Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Anand Bakshi Choreographer: Farah Khan

Mere Khwabon Mein is a song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which is considered a classic in Bollywood. The song is composed by Jatin-Lalit and penned by Anand Bakshi. It has been picturized on Kajol who is doing a towel dance which became really popular. It has playful lyrics about a girl imagining how her lover would be.

7. Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon

Movie: Live Performance

Live Performance Music: C. Ramchandra

C. Ramchandra Lyrics: Kavi Pradeep

Lata Mangeshkar's soulful rendition of Kavi Pradeep's powerful song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon is bound to induce goosebumps in its listeners. Pradeep was inspired to write this song after being moved by the casualties of the 1962 Indo-China war. Its first live performance was held on 26 January 1963 in New Delhi on Republic with President S. Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru being in attendance. Nehru was reportedly moved to tears with the song.

8. Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh

Movie: Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960)

Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960) Music: Shankar-Jaikishan

Shankar-Jaikishan Lyrics: Shailendra

Shailendra Choreographer: Unknown

Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh is one of the most celebrated songs of Lata Mangeshkar and has been renditioned several times by composers. The song is composed by the duo Shankar-Jaikishan and penned by Shailendra and is from the 1960 film Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai. The title of the song has been used by filmmakers in their short films, as well as entire anthologies.

9. Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi

Movie: Masoom (1983)

Masoom (1983) Music: R.D. Burman

R.D. Burman Lyrics: Gulzar

Gulzar Choreographer: Unknown

Another amazing song from the R.D. Burman-Gulzar duo in this list, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi is from Shekhar Kapur's drama film Masoom. There are two versions of this song, one sung by Lata Mangeshkar while the male version is sung by Anup Ghoshal. Both are equally popular and remain one of the best music Bollywood has to offer.

10. Dushman Na Kare Dost Ne Wo Kaam

Movie: Aakhir Kyon? (1985)

Aakhir Kyon? (1985) Music: Rajesh Roshan

Rajesh Roshan Lyrics: Indeevar

Indeevar Choreographer: Unknown

Dushman Na Kare Dost Ne Wo Kaam is from the 1985 film Aakhir Kyon? and is picturized on Smita Patil. The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Amit Kumar and is composed by Rajesh Roshan. It is from the 1985 film Aakhir Kyon? While barely anyone remembers the film, the song itself has been immortalized over the years.

