WATCH: Pakistani singer Farhan Saeed calls himself 'least talented' after seeing his dad sing Lata Mangeshkar's Lag Jaa Gale

Farhan Saeed is celebrated for his singing skills and has even lent his voice to Hindi songs in the bollywood industry. While fans praise him for his melodious voice, Farhan believes himself to be the least talented singer in his family. Recently, he shared a video proving the same, and we can't deny it. The clip gives a candid sneak peek into his precious moment wherein he is seen jamming together with his dad as they sing Lag Ja Gale song.

In the video, we can see the Suno Chanda actor playing guitar while his father serenades the surroundings with his melodious voice, creating a truly beautiful and emotive atmosphere. Adding to the harmony, another family member skillfully plays the keyboard, enhancing the enchanting scene. Beautifully captured by Farhan's wife, Urwa Hocane, the video captures the essence of family and shared moments of joy.

Captioning the post, Farhan said, "When I say I am the least talented in the lot I wish I was being humble! My father. a doctor by profession, is the voice I grew up listening to , I am lucky to have a household where music is celebrated and that’s what makes me love it. Some moments are precious , this one surely is for us , sharing it with you all (red heart emoji) Video credit @urwatistic."

Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "The family is so important in nurturing talent! Loved it FS!! And Papa ji is so awesome MA!! You should think about re-opening your Cafe too FS!" Another one expressed, "Moments to be cherished for life always." Further, a comment read, "Urwa voice at the end make it perfect."

For the unversed, some of the popular dramas starring Farhan Saeed are Suno Chanda, Badshah Begum, Jhok Sarkar, and others.

