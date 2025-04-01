Kaafir OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Dia Mirza, Mohit Raina’s web series turned film

Kaafir is a web series that was released in 2019. Starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina in the lead roles, it consisted of eight gripping episodes. The show has been repackaged into a film and is now set to premiere on OTT. Read on to find out more details about the movie’s digital release.

When and Where to Watch Kaafir

The announcement of the OTT release of Kaafir: The Movie was made by its streaming service across social media platforms. The Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina starrer will arrive on ZEE5 on April 4, 2025. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy the story from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kaafir

A 2-minute trailer of Kaafir was released on April 1, 2025. It showcases how Dia Mirza’s character, Kainaaz Akhtar, a Pakistani woman, is called a militant and put in prison. Mohit Raina plays the role of Vedant, a journalist who is looking for a human-interest story. Soon, he discovers Kainaat and her daughter, who was born in jail. He is determined to find out the truth and bring her justice.

The caption of the post read, “Witness the brilliant storytelling, compelling performances, and thrilling moments of #Kaafir, now in a film! #Kaafir premieres on 4th April, only on #ZEE5.”

Watch the trailer here!

Kaafir is inspired by a true story. The official synopsis of the film on its streaming platform states, “A Pakistani woman named Kainaaz enters India by a twist of fate and gets wrongly jailed as a militant. Years later, a journalist fights hard to bring her justice, but a trail of lies is revealed.”

Cast and Crew of Kaafir

Alongside Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina, Dishita Jain plays a pivotal role. Kaafir is directed by Sonam Nair and written by Bhavani Iyer.

