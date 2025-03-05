Kevin Bacon Hunts Demons in New Prime Video Series The Bondsman Ahead of April 3 Release; Watch Trailer

Kevin Bacon is back on television with The Bondsman, a new supernatural crime series on Prime Video. The show marks Bacon’s return from City on a Hill, which ended in 2022.

It also reunites him with Amazon after his role in I Love Dick. Bacon first took on a regular role in a TV series in 2013 with Fox’s The Following. The official trailer for The Bondsman was released on March 4th, giving fans a first look at the actor’s action-packed return.

In The Bondsman, Kevin Bacon plays Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter who was murdered but is given another chance at life. However, there’s a catch: He must track down escaped demons in Hell. The Devil himself brings Halloran back, setting him on a dangerous mission, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Jolene Purdy, who plays Midge, warns Halloran in the trailer, “If you fail to process any demons assigned to you, you will be terminated.” Throughout the series, Halloran uses his fists, guns, and chainsaws to hunt demons while also dealing with his estranged family.

Along with demon hunting, Halloran’s journey reveals how his past sins led him to Hell. The show’s logline teases that he might get another chance at love and even a shot at country music success.

The Bondsman blends supernatural action with emotional storytelling, making it a unique addition to Prime Video’s lineup. The show stars Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman, Beth Grant, and Maxwell Jenkins.

All 8 episodes of The Bondsman will premiere on Prime Video on April 3rd, reaching more than 240 countries and territories. The series comes from Blumhouse Television, Marker 96, CrimeThink Production Company, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Erik Oleson serves as the showrunner and executive producer, alongside Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, Chris McCumber, Bacon, Paul E. Shapiro, and series creator Grainger David. Erik Holmberg is a co-executive producer.