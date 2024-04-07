Legendary filmmaker-producer Gangu Ramsay of Ramsay Brothers passes away at 83

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the news of Gangu Ramsay’s demise of the Ramsay Brothers has come to light. The legendary cinematographer, filmmaker, producer, and the second-eldest son of F.U. Ramsay, Gangu Ramsay left for his heavenly abode at 8 am on Sunday, after battling health issues for the past month. He was 83 and was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. In an official statement shared, his family confirmed the ill-fated news.

Delving into Gangu Ramsay's contribution to the industry in his long illustrious career

Gangu Ramsay's illustrious career that spanned decades left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. For the unversed, he lent his creative vision to over 50 iconic films under the Ramsay Brothers banner, including classics like Veerana, Purana Mandir, Bandh Darwaza, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Niche, Samri, Tehkhana, Purani Haveli, and Khoj with Rishi Kapoor.

Notably, he captured the essence of Saif Ali Khan's debut film, Ashiq Awara, and collaborated on numerous occasions with the famous actor Akshay Kumar, crafting memorable moments in cinematic history. He worked with Akshay Kumar in several Khiladi series like Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Pandav, and Mr Bond.

His contribution to the entertainment industry went beyond Bollywood. Gangu Ramsay also left his mark on television, notably with the acclaimed Zee Horror Show, which captivated audiences for over 8 years. Other than the Zee Horror Show, Saturday Suspense, Naagin, and Zimbo were also well-known on Zee TV.

Furthermore, he also worked with Vishnu Vardhan in the southern film industry, extending his legacy beyond borders.

A couple of years back, Kumar Ramsay of the Ramsay Brothers had left the world at 85 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had written the scripts for many films, including Purana Mandir, Saaya featuring Shatrughan Sinha, and the 1989 hit Khoj.

About Ramsay Brothers

The journey of the Ramsay Brothers started in Karachi, where their father, Fatehchand U Ramsinghani, ran a shop. After moving to Mumbai post-partition, he decided to indulge in filmmaking. Ramsinghani soon adopted the Ramsay title. After the success of films like Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh, and Rustom Sohrab, Ramsinghani drew all seven sons into the film production business.

Pinkvilla extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May the soul of the departed rest in peace!

