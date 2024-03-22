Madgaon Express: Soha Ali Khan drops BTS ft Kunal Kemmu-Inaaya from sets as film releases; 'This is just the beginning'

Today marks the theatrical release of Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary. Kunal's wife, Soha Ali Khan, penned a heartfelt message for him. She shared a touching video showcasing behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot, screening, and promotional events of the film. One particular scene captures Kunal multitasking as a director while cuddling his daughter, Inaaya, on his lap, adding a tender touch to the journey.

Soha Ali Khan gives special shoutout to Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a BTS video and penned a long note, "It’s safe to say that since the age of 8 a film set has been a second home to you Kunal; we even met on a film set sixteen years ago - perhaps that is where you found yourself too! You have proven your mettle enough times as an actor - across genres but today you share your labour of love, sweat, and yes even tears with the audience - as a writer director."

She further added, "I have always been proud of you - and you have moved me to a myriad of emotions ranging from joy to rage but one thing you have always done is make me laugh, and in a way only you can. How can you stay mad at someone who makes you laugh?"

"I have watched you work so hard on this film - from its very inception - letting your ideas spill onto paper in the wee hours of solitary mornings - to running a set with a confidence and ease a first-time director rarely has. Did I already say how proud of you I am? I wish you truckloads of appreciation and success my jaan. Like they say even an onion can make people cry, but not everyone can make people laugh. This is just the beginning - onwards and upwards my love…P.S. hum yahin is where I want to be."

About Madgaon Express

The film boasts an impressive cast featuring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. Directed by Kunal Kemmu, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express promises uproarious laughter. Centered on three childhood friends embarking on a Goa trip gone awry, the film marks the trio's maiden collaboration in a lighthearted comedy. Audiences can anticipate a riotous ride, with a storyline blending uproarious humor, clever banter, and a gripping plot.

