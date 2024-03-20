Did Kareena Kapoor like Kunal Khemu’s directorial Madgaon Express? Here's what she has to say

Kunal Kemmu is gearing up for his directorial debut with the much-anticipated movie Madgaon Express, slated for release in theaters on March 22, 2024. Ahead of its official premiere, a star-studded special screening was organized, drawing several renowned Bollywood personalities. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories to share her thoughts on the film. Her review offers an exciting sneak peek into what audiences can expect from this upcoming cinematic delight. If you're curious about Kareena's take on Madgaon Express, be sure to check out her Instagram story for all the details!

Kareena Kapoor Khan reviews Madgaon Express

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories and shared a poster of Kunal Khemu's directorial Madgaon Express. She reviewed the movie and wrote, 'So, so funny and brilliantly directed. So, so proud of you, Kunal Khemu. Outstanding performances. Bravo, guys.'

Take a look:

Kunal Khemu talks about Madgaon Express

In an interview with ANI, Kunal Kemmu shared the reason why he shot the Madgaon Express in Goa. He said, "I love Goa. I have been there many times to shoot films, and it is the most relatable place. When you say Goa, everybody in the country knows that it is all about fun, some kind of excitement, and beaches, and it kind of resonates."

He further added, "Also, I am telling the story about boys who live in Bombay, and to give them something aspirational is so relatable. They were so close to Goa but still could not reach Goa till 20 years."

About Madgaon Express

The film boasts an impressive cast featuring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, celebrated for their memorable roles in Mirzapur, Scam 1992, and Bambai Meri Jaan, respectively. Joining them are Nora Fatehi, along with seasoned performers Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, Madgaon Express promises uproarious laughter.

Centered around three childhood friends embarking on a Goa trip gone awry, the film marks the trio's maiden collaboration in a lighthearted comedy. Audiences can anticipate a riotous ride, with a storyline blending uproarious humor, clever banter, and a gripping plot.

Directed and penned by Kunal Kemmu, the movie, slated for release on March 22, 2024, guarantees an entertaining escapade backed by the creative prowess of Sidhwani and Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

