Madgaon Express Review: Kunal Khemu's comedy cocktail celebrates friendship and promises laughs

Name: Madgaon Express

Director: Kunal Khemu

Cast: Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi

Rating: 3/5

Madgaon Express starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi and directed by Kunal Khemu is the story of three friends who find themselves trapped in the world of drugs and gangsters after planning their long standing Goa trip.

Plot:

Three friends, Dodo (Divyenndu), Pinku (Pratik Gandhi) and Ayush (Avinash Tiwary), since school days, have a wish to go to Goa together but circumstances never allow them to. The three grow up and get on with their lives, with Pinku and Ayush settling abroad. The duo return to India for a short trip and Dodo is somehow able to convince them to say yes for their long standing Goa trip. While the trip feels anti-climatic at first, it soon turns into a mad-mad adventure involving drugs and gangsters. Watch the film to find out how thrilling the Goa trip turns out to be for the three.

What works for Madgaon Express:

Madgaon Express promises laughs. It's like the film has sworn to make its audience laugh, whatever it takes. By taking inspiration from a bunch of comedies and adding some desi-tadka, Kunal Khemu is able to cook a palatable film for comedy movie lovers, loaded with slapstick and situational humour. The world and the characters enhance the basic story. The dialogues are a blend of silly and witty gags and thankfully, both mostly land well. The 'Excel Entertainment' movie references are sure to bring a wide smile on your face. If Dil Chahta Hai wasn't enough, Madgaon Express will, for once, make you wish to plan a friends' trip to Goa.

Advertisement

What doesn't work for Madgaon Express:

Songs in Madgaon Express act as speedbreakers. Parts of the film are very lousy. The movie could have been much more sharper and crisper. A couple of unnecessary storylines stick out like a sore thumb among the other ROFL scenes. Lastly, since the film is a cocktail of many comedies, it may not be able to entice the audience completely.

Watch the Madgaon Express Trailer

Performances in Madgaon Express:

Divyenndu as Dodo is a riot. He lifts the film on his able shoulders. He boasts of an insane comic timing.

Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary reprise the role of the two friends, extremely well. They compliment the madness of the story in their own unique way.

Nora Fatehi as Tasha is pleasant to watch onscreen.

Upendra Limaye as Mendoza bhai and Chhaya Kadam as Kanchan Kombdi are excellent in their wacky roles.

Other supporting actors match the level of comedy that the movie demands.

Final Verdict of Madgaon Express:

Madgaon Express is a fine addition to the long list of buddy films that Excel Entertainment seem to have perfected. The comedy cocktail can be enjoyed with a bunch of 'jigri yaars'.

Madgaon Express now plays at a theatre near you. Go watch and have a good laugh.

ALSO READ: Madgaon Express Screening: Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others arrive in style; PICS