Madgaon Express Trailer OUT: Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut is hilarious saga of friends on their Goa trip

Kunal Kemmu has been keeping audiences entertained with his diverse acting skills over the years. Now, he's ready to try his hand at directing with his first film, Madgaon Express. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this movie, especially since the makers have been releasing different teasers and promotional materials. The excitement reached a new level when the trailer was finally revealed not too long ago.

Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express' trailer OUT

On March 5, a while back, the makers of the eagerly-anticipated Madgaon Express treated the audiences by releasing the trailer of the film. The spectacular event was attended by the cast and the makers of the film.

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, the film boasts of a stellar star cast including Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu who have received critical acclaim for their performances in Scam 1992, Bambai Meri Jaan, and Mirzapur respectively. Sharing the spotlight is Nora Fatehi as the leading lady with Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam in important roles.

Speaking of the trailer, the 2:35 minutes video clip reveals an epic journey filled with friendship, humor, and exciting escapades as it tells the tale of three childhood buddies, Pinku, Aayush, and Dodo (portrayed by Pratik, Avinash, and Divyenndu) embarking on their much-anticipated first adventure to Goa. Contrary to their expectations, the trip takes a surprising turn with unexpected twists, resulting in chaotic situations that guarantee a fun-filled ride for viewers.

Advertisement

Take a look:

From accidentally getting caught up in a drug scandal to finding themselves engulfed among gangs and police, their trip turns out to be a roller-coaster ride. Towards the end of the trailer, Pratik’s character highlights the irony by saying, “pehle puri zindagi Goa aa nahin paa rahe the, ab jaa nahin paa rahe hain (Initially we were not able to make it to Goa, now we’re not able to leave)” which purely justifies the tagline, “Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne.”

In addition to this, the update was also shared by Kunal Kemmu on his official social media handle along with the caption, “Goa jaane wali #MadgaonExpress aapke nazdeeki theatres mein aa rahi hai 22nd March ko #MadgaonExpressTrailer out now.”

Take a look:

The film's lead trio is sure to bring back the amazing talents we all know and love, but this time with a comedic twist. Meanwhile, Kunal Kemmu's fans are eagerly awaiting his directorial debut, which has everyone buzzing with excitement.

Fans' reaction to the trailer

Meanwhile, fans also seem to have been impressed by the trailer of the film, and dropped their reactions to it in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Man kunal khemu is just too talented he can act, dance and write and direct too fabulously now,” another fan remarked, “Feels refreshing!! I can bet on Kunal Khemmu only!!!,” while a third fan exclaimed, “This is surprising! Kunal Kemmu's sense of humor at peak,” “Super fun trailer..can’t wait to see Avinash Tiwary on the big screen again!,” wrote a user while another user opined, “Unexpectedly amazing.”

The eagerly-awaited Madgaon Express is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, who has delivered super hits like Fukrey, Rock On, and Don in the past.

The film is all set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: Was there any competition between Salman Khan-Aamir Khan during their early days in industry? Childhood friend reveals