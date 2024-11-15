Maheep Kapoor accepted Sanjay Kapoor’s proposal in between her ‘tequila shots’ and ‘one night stand’? Actress reveals how the drama unfolded

Maheep Kapoor made her on-screen debut in 2022 with Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. After three seasons, her fans continue to adore the chemistry she shares with her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor. In a recent interview, Maheep shared how she accepted her hubby Sanjay’s proposal in the midst of her ‘tequila shots’ and ‘one-night stand.’ She added, "I was dead drunk, yet my in-laws still accepted me."

In a recent appearance on comedian Raunaq Rajani's show, Maheep Kapoor shared the story of how she and Sanjay Kapoor first met, describing it as quite simple. She revealed that she had no idea she would end up marrying him, recalling that she had "a one-night stand" with him after gatecrashing his party while "dead drunk."

Maheep humorously recalled meeting his entire family, including her now mother-in-law, father-in-law, and the Kapoor family while intoxicated. Despite her state, they warmly accepted her, with Maheep adding that they welcomed her as "an amazing future daughter-in-law."

She went on to explain that their relationship did not involve a formal proposal, as they did not have the trends of today’s social media culture.

Maheep explained that during a night out at The 1900s nightclub, while partying and having tequila shots, Sanjay casually told her, "We’re getting married." She simply agreed, and that was the beginning of their relationship. Maheep further shared that after dating for five years, she has now been married to Sanjay for over 30 years.

Maheep Kapoor’s marriage to actor Sanjay Kapoor has faced its challenges. In the first season of her show, Maheep disclosed that her husband had been unfaithful early in their marriage. Despite this, she chose to overlook the issue, prioritizing the stability of their relationship for the sake of their children.

Sanjay Kapoor, the youngest brother of filmmakers Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, married Maheep in 1997. The couple had their first child, daughter Shanaya Kapoor, in 1999, followed by a son, Jahaan Kapoor, in 2006.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Lives also stars Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Panday, Shalini Passi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Chawla. The show is available for streaming on Netflix.

