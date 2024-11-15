EXCLUSIVE: Shalini Passi reveals glowing skin's secret as she takes sly dig at Maheep Kapoor's ‘Vampire’ comment; miss at your own risk

Shalini Passi's quick wit and one-liners are still etched in the memory of fans who love to repeat and follow it in their personal lives. There was one scene on the show where Maheep Kapoor sassily called Shalini a 'Vampire.' Recently, the latter took a jibe simultaneously, highlighting their interesting bond.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shalini Passi shared her beauty and skincare routine. In the same discussion, she was asked about her special beauty secrets since it was a highlight this season. Smiling over the question, she said, "I drink blood," which left everyone among her team members in splits. She further recalled that Maheep Kapoor mentioned it.

Watch the complete video below:

For those unaware, on the show, Passi once mentioned she doesn't like sunlight for some reason, and Kapoor mentioned that she was possibly a vampire- known to drink the blood of others. So, Shalini's playful jibe quickly caught the attention of fans.

She went on to add that she focuses on improving her mental health and getting adequate sleep for better skincare. In the interview, she also discussed her haircare principles and holistic approach towards wellness.

Recently, Karan Johar, who produced the show, shared a funny reel featuring Maheep where he asks the diva if she is 'threatened' by Passi's popularity. Taken aback, Kapoor mentioned she won't answer and was having a headache. But, the filmmaker continued and asked her if Shalini's popularity gave her a 'headache,' surprising her with the question and leaving her speechless.

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives S3 was released on October 18, 2024. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions produce it. Its original cast includes Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Sajdeh. In the third season, three new Delhi girls, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani, and Shalini Passi, were included in the cast.

