Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on facing backlash for calling Maheep Kapoor ‘aunty’; ‘It was all...’

The third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives introduced new personalities from Delhi into Mumbai’s glamorous social scene. Among them was Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late actor Rishi Kapoor and sister of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. This season not only showcased the luxurious lives of Bollywood wives but also a playful interaction between Riddhima and Maheep Kapoor, whom she called "Aunty." Now, Sahni has opened up about facing backlash, explaining that it was all in fun.

In one episode, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni humorously admitted to Maheep Kapoor that she had a childhood crush on Sanjay Kapoor, which surprised Maheep and caught the attention of their friend Neelam Kothari.

Riddhima shared that Sanjay was her "first crush" and recalled how, as a child, she used to call him "uncle" and now wondered what she should call him.

Maheep playfully warned her not to call her "aunty," adding that she'd "beat the sh*t out of" Riddhima if she did. Later, in a comment to the camera, Maheep remarked that Riddhima’s crush was "cute and sweet" and joked that she had excellent taste in men.

However, not everyone appreciated the playful exchange. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Riddhima revealed that some viewers misunderstood her lighthearted comment and criticized her for calling Maheep “aunty” on the show.

Reflecting on the backlash, Riddhima clarified that while serious comments, like someone telling Kalyani Saha Chawla she looks old, could be offensive, her playful interaction with Maheep was meant differently.

She explained that Maheep and her husband, Sanjay, were actually friends of her uncle, so calling Maheep "aunty" was purely in good humor.

Kapoor added, "Friends don’t do that? They pull each other’s leg, no? But people were like, ‘No, why are you calling Maheep aunty?’ Arrey bhai, have you never joked with your friends? That’s so stupid. Main toh muh pe bolti hu and Maheep tells me, ‘I’ll whack you.’"

The newest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives brings back regulars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, serving up more drama, glamour, and the tight-knit friendships that define these Bollywood insiders.

