Did you know Chak De India actresses were insecure about screen time during shoot? Here's how Shah Rukh Khan helped

Shah Rukh Khan-led Chak De India released in 2007 and is still remembered as one of the best sports dramas of Bollywood. The title song of the film is so famous that no national or sports event is considered complete without it being played.

Apart from SRK, the film had a list of female actors who left an impression on the audience with their characters and performances. But do you know, that the female actresses of the film felt insecure about screen time when the shooting was going on? Vidya Malvade who played an important role in the film has made the revelation while also talking about how Shah Rukh Khan helped all of them on the sets.

Vidya Malvade reveals that Chak De India actresses were insecure during the shooting of the film

Actress Vidya Malvade who played the role of Hockey player Vidya Sharma in Chak De India recently opened up about how female actresses were insecure regarding their screen time in the film when it was being shot.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vidya shared, "It used to happen, and it was bound to happen. Main center mein hun, mujhe aage rehna hai (I want to be in the center, I want to be in the front). All that happened."

Vidya also talked about how there's sisterhood between all the actresses today but during the shoot, there was a sense of competition regarding whose character will get more weightage. She also said that it was natural for them to feel like that because, "when you put 16 girls together. All of them have their own period cycles. It is crazy and chaotic,"

Shah Rukh Khan helped all the girls make the most of their role

Talking about how Shah Rukh Khan proved to be a great support on the sets Vidya said that he was so nice and accommodating and considered the team like his own. "He was such an influence on all of us at that time. Many of the girls in the team were new. They hardly knew about the light and angle during their shots. They were just standing there and saying their lines. But he (SRK) was instrumental in saying, 'If you stand like this, you will get better light and your face will be visible'. He helped with making the shots better."

More about Chak De India

Directed by Shimit Amin, Chak De India had Shah Rukh Khan in the lead along with Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatge, Chitrashi Rawat, Anjan Srivastav and Vibha Chibber. The film released on August 10, 2007 and proved to be a big hit. The worldwide gross business of the film was Rs 178.49 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

After giving three back-to-back big grossers last year, SRK is now gearing up for his next film titled King which will bring him on the big screen along with his daughter Suhana Khan. The action thriller will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh while Siddharth Anand has come on board as a co-producer.

His upcoming films also include Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan. Both are two of the biggest films of YRF Spy Universe and are being eagerly anticipated by fans and the industry.

