Maidaan: Ajay Devgn starrer receives UA certificate with zero cuts; film has THIS runtime

Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn is one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. After the release of the trailer, fans are eagerly awaiting to see Ajay creating magic on the big screens. Adding more excitement, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a U/A certificate to the film with zero cuts.

Maidaan's runtime and UA certification details

As per Bollywood Hungama, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan was granted a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with zero cuts. The makers didn’t have to remove any scene or dialogue from the film.

The only addition asked by CBFC was to insert a disclaimer stating that "the film is a work of fiction inspired by true events available in the public domain, views of the legendary football players, and research of writers with fictional elements". The disclaimer also mentioned that certain dialogues are used purely to dramatize the incident and the film is not made to incite any lawlessness.

Speaking about the runtime of Maidaan, the film will be 3 hours, 1 minute, and 30 seconds long. Apart from the above-mentioned disclaimer, the CBFC also asked the makers of Maidaan to insert an anti-smoking ticker in scenes where the characters are smoking. last but not least, they were also told to mention the end credits in Hindi.

About Maidaan

Maidaan is based on the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who revolutionized the sport in the country. The sports drama is set in the era of 1952-1962. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in key roles.

Presented by Zee Studios & Bayview Projects in association with Fresh Lime Films, this Maidaan is helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The screenplay is crafted by Saiwyn Quadras, while the dialogues are written by Ritesh Shah. The music for the film is composed by the legendary A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, Maidaan is set to release in cinemas on Eid 2024. It will also be released in the IMAX format.

