Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's film FINALLY gets release date; To clash with THIS multistarrer action flick

Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Maidaan, directed by Amit Sharma, has garnered much anticipation. The biographical sports drama pays homage to the golden era of Indian Football (1952–1962) under Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, showcasing the team's triumphs in the Asian Games of 1951 and 1962.

Although filming mostly concluded by late 2019, unforeseen circumstances led to several delays in its release date. Now, Ajay Devgn has revealed the movie's release date, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Maidaan gets a release date

Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and shared a poster of Maidaan along with the release date. The movie is all set to hit theaters on April 10, 2024. Ajay captioned the post, "Asli khiladi dikhenge, asli #Maidaan mein. Come, cheer, and celebrate with us on 10th April, in cinemas only! #MaidaanOnApril10 #MaidaanOnEid #MaidaanInImax #AajaoMaidaanMein.

Take a look:

About Maidaan

Last year, Boney Kapoor spoke to The New Indian about the hurdles his film encountered. The pandemic and unpredictable weather caused significant delays, forcing him to extend the land lease, and resulting in extra expenses. Managing large crowds also posed challenges, and he expressed frustration over inadequate insurance compensation for the delays. Alongside Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie.

Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to clash at box office

It's important to note that Maidaan is scheduled for release on Eid 2024, setting the stage for a significant showdown at the box office against Ali Abbas Zafar's much-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. This action-thriller has generated considerable buzz, thanks to captivating posters and stills shared by the filmmakers.

As both films vie for audience attention during the festive season, the clash promises an exciting battle between two powerhouse productions. Fans eagerly await the cinematic spectacle that awaits, with both movies poised to deliver high-octane entertainment and leave a lasting impact on the audience.

Ajay Devgn on the work front

Apart from Maidaan, Ajay Devgn is currently immersed in Singham Again, the highly anticipated third installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Following the success of the previous installment in 2014, new characters like Simmba and Sooryavanshi were introduced.

Singham Again is set to elevate the universe further, featuring fresh faces like Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. The movie also marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's return to her role as Ajay's love interest from Singham Returns. Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects include Auron Mein Kahaan Dam Tha, Raid 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4.

