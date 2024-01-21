Maidaan: Ajay Devgn's film to release on Eid 2024; will lock horns with Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In the exciting line-up of projects, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan is one of the eagerly awaited films. The biographical sports drama film directed by Amit Sharma is set in the years 1952 to 1962 and pays tribute to the glorious era of Indian Football led by Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, due to which the team also witnessed glorious victories in the Asian Games of 1951 and 1962. Though the shooting for the film was mostly wrapped by the end of 2019, an unexpected turn of events caused the delay. However, now the delay is over as the release date of the film has surfaced.

Release date of Ajay Devgn's Maidaan confirmed

In a treat for all the fans of Ajay Devgn, it has now been confirmed that his long-awaited biographical sports-drama film, Maidaan will hit the theatres on Eid 2024. The release date has jointly been locked by the producer Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios. The promotions of the film helmed by Amit Sharma will kick off soon.

Clash between Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

It is worth mentioning while releasing on Eid 2024, the film will have to face a major clash at the box office with Ali Abbas Zafar’s highly-anticipated Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The action-thriller film has been soaring high on anticipation, with intriguing posters and stills unveiled by the makers.

Reporting about the latest development on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Pooja Entertainment (Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani) along with Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra (AAZ Films) are all set to launch an action-packed teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on January 24, 2024.

About Maidaan

In an interview last year with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor had shared that the film faced significant delays due to the pandemic and unpredictable weather. He had initially leased a piece of land for only six months, but due to the delays, he had to extend the lease and incur extra costs. Furthermore, he had to manage large crowds of people, and he mentioned that he hadn't received adequate insurance compensation for all the delays.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in important roles. The teaser of the film was dropped last year in March. Ever since then, fans have been looking forward to the updates related to the film.

