EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser out on January 24

In December 2023, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ali Abbas Zafar is working on an action-packed teaser of his Eid 2024 release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, led by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. We also reported that the teaser will drop around the Republic Day 2024 period and be screened on the big screen with the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led Fighter. Over the last few days, there has been a lot of anticipation among Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff fans taking the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser out on January 24; Will screen with Fighter

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Pooja Entertainment (Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani) along with Ali Abbas Zafar are all set to launch an action-packed teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan on January 24, 2024 featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. “The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser drops digitally on January 24, 2024. It’s a big-scale teaser introducing the audience to the world of this Eid 2024 entertainer and the makers are confident to grab the attention of the audience with their first official communication. It’s a teaser spanning over 100 seconds, and will see a montage of action with scale and character build-up. The teaser will screen with Fighter at select properties across India,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to insiders, the teaser will see both the leads, Akshay and Tiger in a new avatar, however, we are yet to get an update on the avatar of the antagonist, Prithviraj Sukumaran in the same. “It’s a sleek teaser and the ones who have seen it are surprised with the look and feel of the world that the makers have created. It’s grand on the scale and production values, with larger-than-life presentation of the two protagonists,” the source added.

Advertisement

Akshay & Tiger off to Jordan for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song shoot

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is the most ambitious film for Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani under their banner, Pooja Entertainment, and is slated to hit the big screen during the Eid 2024 weekend. While the edit of the film is locked, the team is presently in Jordan to shoot for 3 songs of the film composed by Vishal Mishra. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be the first Akshay Kumar film to arrive on the big screen after 6 months, which is a long break for the Khiladi to maintain exclusivity before the event saga takes over. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The teaser will kick off the campaign of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan leading to songs, and eventually the trailer launch. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; the negative force in AI world