Maidaan: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; all you need to know about upcoming sports drama

Ajay Devgn led Maidaan is among the biggest Bollywood films of 2024 so far. Here's all you want to know about the film before catching it in the cinemas.

By Gautam Batra
Updated on Apr 10, 2024  |  09:40 PM IST |  4.2K
Cast to runtime; know all about latest sports drama Maidaan
Pic Courtesy: Pinkvilla

Ajay Devgn led big-budget biographical sports drama Maidaan is now out in the cinemas. Even though the film is all set for its full-fledged release tomorrow, the paid previews have begun from 6 PM today. Before you catch the film in the cinemas, here's everything you need to know about it including the cast, the film’s runtime, certification, music, and more.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Maidaan’s cast

Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. Zee Studios & Bayview Projects, in collaboration with Fresh Lime Films, are presenting the film.

Related Stories

Maidaan Box Office Vibe: Ajay Devgn's film has everything to get audience's love
entertainment
Maidaan Box Office Vibe: Ajay Devgn's film has everything to get audience's love
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and other celebs extend Gudi Padwa wishes to fans
entertainment
Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and other celebs extend Gudi Padwa wishes to fans

The movie stars Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Madhur Mittal, and others.

Maidaan's Plot

Maidaan is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who led the Indian Football team to unimaginable victories in the period of 1952-1962 which is also called the Golden Period of Indian Football. The film sheds light on his inspiring journey which was full of mighty struggles.

Maidaan's advance booking

The advance booking of the film has been slow as it has managed to sell only 25,000 tickets combined for Paid Previews and Eid day by 5:45 PM today. The opening day of the film could be low and it will heavily rely on spot bookings and strong word of mouth to record a healthy weekend and lifetime total.

Maidaan's release date

Maidaan is all set to have a full-fledged release in the cinemas from April 11 i.e. Eid. Meanwhile, the paid previews of the film have started from today 6 PM onwards.

Maidaan's run time and certification

Maidaan has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 3 hours and 1 minute (181 minute).

Maidaan's music

The music of the film has been composed by legendary music director acclaimed AR Rahman. There are a total of 5 songs in the album and singers Richa Sharma, Javed Ali, A.R. Rahman, Nakul Abhyankar, Vaishali Samant and MC Heam have lent their vocals to them. Manoj Muntashir, Davinder Singh, Slow Cheeta, MC Heam, and Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry have penned the lyrics.

ALSO READ: Maidaan Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's sports drama sells 25000 tickets combined for Paid Previews and Eid day

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Gautam Batra

Gautam Batra loves to observe tiny details in cinema. He has a special place in his heart for films

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles