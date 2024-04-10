Maidaan: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; all you need to know about upcoming sports drama

Ajay Devgn led big-budget biographical sports drama Maidaan is now out in the cinemas. Even though the film is all set for its full-fledged release tomorrow, the paid previews have begun from 6 PM today. Before you catch the film in the cinemas, here's everything you need to know about it including the cast, the film’s runtime, certification, music, and more.

Maidaan’s cast

Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla. Zee Studios & Bayview Projects, in collaboration with Fresh Lime Films, are presenting the film.

The movie stars Ajay Devgn in the lead along with Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Madhur Mittal, and others.

Maidaan's Plot

Maidaan is based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim who led the Indian Football team to unimaginable victories in the period of 1952-1962 which is also called the Golden Period of Indian Football. The film sheds light on his inspiring journey which was full of mighty struggles.

Maidaan's advance booking

The advance booking of the film has been slow as it has managed to sell only 25,000 tickets combined for Paid Previews and Eid day by 5:45 PM today. The opening day of the film could be low and it will heavily rely on spot bookings and strong word of mouth to record a healthy weekend and lifetime total.

Maidaan's release date

Maidaan is all set to have a full-fledged release in the cinemas from April 11 i.e. Eid. Meanwhile, the paid previews of the film have started from today 6 PM onwards.

Maidaan's run time and certification

Maidaan has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 3 hours and 1 minute (181 minute).

Maidaan's music

The music of the film has been composed by legendary music director acclaimed AR Rahman. There are a total of 5 songs in the album and singers Richa Sharma, Javed Ali, A.R. Rahman, Nakul Abhyankar, Vaishali Samant and MC Heam have lent their vocals to them. Manoj Muntashir, Davinder Singh, Slow Cheeta, MC Heam, and Saraswati Putra Ramajogayya Sastry have penned the lyrics.

