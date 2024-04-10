Touted to be one of the dark horses of 2024, Maidaan is now available in theaters. The makers opted for Paid Previews on April 10 while it will get a full-fledged release from tomorrow. However, the low advance sale of the sports-drama has raised the question on its box office fate.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn as the football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim. The biographical drama stars Priyamani in the female lead role while Gajraj Rao is playing another important part. However, the Singham actor is unable to attract the crowd for Maidaan as the movie is heading for a low start. As of 5:45 PM, it reportedly sold a total of 25,000 tickets jointly for its paid previews and the big Eid day.

For Paid Previews alone, Maidaan managed to sell nearly 18000 tickets in the three National chains- PVRInox and Cinepolis. Speaking of the big festive day (tomorrow), the movie could only record an advance sale of 7000 tickets till 5:45 PM.

Maidaan Runtime & Opening Day Expectation

The movie is heavily dependent on word of mouth and the audience's acceptance as spot bookings will play a major role in its theatrical run. With a runtime of around 3 hours, Maidaan is heading for a start of 7 Crores while it is expected to collect 1.5 Crore to 2 Crore from the paid previews.

Clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Maidaan is not releasing solo but it has a relatively big rival- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at least in terms of genre, budget and scale. The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff movie has an upper hand because of its mass appealing ‘action’ genre and bigger budget but it was never a dent for Maidaan. The sports drama massively failed in marketing and couldn't create any buzz among the audience. Same goes with BMCM, as both the movies are heading for a lukewarm start.

Unfortunately, Eid 2024 is inching towards a rough weekend for the Hindi box office. Both the releases need a miraculous response in order to make a respectable total in their lifetime run.

