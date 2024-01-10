Main Atal Hoon actor Pankaj Tripathi talks about his ‘honest journey’ in industry: ‘Either I am bankable or bankrupt'

Today, Pankaj Tripathi is named among some of the talented method actors in the Indian film industry. But the National Award winner worked his way upwards and reached where he is today all because of his dedication and hard work. In an interview, the actor shared his two cents when asked if he thinks himself a bankable actor after years of working in the industry.

Pankaj Tripathi talks about his journey in the industry

Pankaj Tripathi took on minor roles and acted as a supporting artist in many movies before he finally got his due with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. While talking to India Today, the actor spoke his mind when asked if he considers himself a bankable actor after achieving new heights in the industry and receiving love from fans and critics alike. Responding to it, the actor said jokingly, “If I am getting these chances, either I am bankable or (maybe) bankrupt.”

He further added that to him, materialistic things do not matter. “The real bank is with the almighty. That's the RBI we need to worry about,” she exclaimed. In the interview, the Fukrey 3 actor was asked if he had any wish list. While he denied opening up about it, Tripathi spoke about his journey in the industry which according to him has been ‘honest and organic.’

Advertisement

The publication quoted him saying, “I have always believed in having an honest and organic journey. I have played all the parts with sincerity and respect. Whatever I have achieved in life has been beyond my imagination. I came to Mumbai for survival as I wanted to earn for my family. If Hindi theatre had better financial returns, I would have never been here,” he concluded.

Pankaj Tripathi talks about his upcoming movie Main Atal Hoon

After the massive success of Fukrey 3, the Kadak Singh actor is gearing up for the release of the biographical movie Main Atal Hoon. Talking about being confident about playing the role of former Indian prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi said, “Mujhe samajh nahi aata (I don't understand this).”

The actor further added that in the initial few days, he often shoots arrows in the air, hoping that something would click. “However, I was sure that I did not want to imitate or mimic him. We worked around a performance that could help us bring up his real self. I wanted to be honest about playing him on screen,” he divulged.

Pankaj Tripathi reveals real-life gangsters approached him after Gangs of Wasseypur

The actor’s stardom rose manifold after his portrayal of Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur. However, after the massive success of the two-part crime saga, real-life gangsters started approaching him, revealed Tripathi. During his appearance in Aap Ki Adalat, the actor said that many gangsters approached him and many gangsters in North and South India started thinking of him as their idol.

He further divulged that they thought Sultan does what he speaks in the film, and he also has a good character in the film. So, they started liking Sultan a lot. Additionally, after the movie, many writers who would come to narrate stories to him would be scared that he would take out a knife from his pocket.

After winding up the shoot for Main Atal Hoon, the actor started filming for Metro In Dino and Stree 2.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi changed his surname in 10th grade and the reason will make you realize his simplicity