Pankaj Tripathi changed his surname in 10th grade and the reason will make you realize his simplicity

Pankaj Tripathi is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor has become a brand in himself. From amazing comic timing to an equally impressive grey character as well, the actor has proved his versatility with each passing film. Well, the actor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Main Atal Hoon which is a biopic on the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In a recent interview with India TV, the actor has been opening his heart out about a lot of things including his childhood and village life. Scroll down to read about his adventures.

Pankaj Tripathi describes his bicycle stunts

Talking about his childhood, Pankaj Tripathi explained that he used to perform bicycle stunts to become popular amongst girls. There was a boy who used to perform such stunts when they were in 7th or 8th standard and he was very popular among girls. The Stree 2 actor further quipped that there was a slow cycle race in his school and the boy who won became popular amongst girls. This is why Pankaj learned the same hoping that he would be the winner next year but he lost.

Pankaj Tripathi ate insects

Recalling an adventurous incident from his childhood, Pankaj Tripathi revealed that there was a point when he decided to learn to swim. He shared that he wanted to learn to swim. They had a river behind their house in which small black insects were swimming on top of it. The other naughty kids told him that if the actor drank these insects then he would learn to swim. Adding to this the actor revealed, “I picked up 10-12 of those insects and drank them with the water. I am thankful that my stomach didn’t get upset.”

Pankaj Tripathi decided to change his surname

Did you know? Pankaj Tripathi’s original surname was not Tripathi but Tiwari. Talking about this incident the actor said, “It must be the first time in history that a father got a name from his son. I was filling out the admit card for the 10th standard. My uncle would use the surname Tripathi and he had become an officer in the government. There was also one Baba who had a Tripathi surname, he became a professor of Hindi. Those who had my surname, Tiwari, were either priests or were doing farming. So, I thought this was because of the surname. I didn’t want to become a farmer or a priest. So I wrote my name as Tripathi in the form. But then I thought I couldn’t write my father’s name as Tiwari in the form as it might get rejected. So I changed his name too.”

Priyanka Chopra reacts to Pankaj Tripathi’s words of wisdom

A 5-year-old interview of Pankaj Tripathi with Neelesh Mishra went viral on social media wherein he emphasized the importance of leading a slow and steady life, instead of rushing through everything. Today, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share this clip and expressed that he was able to relate to the Gunjan Saxena actor’s point of view, and appreciated his wise words.

In the video, Pankaj Tripathi is heard saying, “Main jeevan mein slow rehna chahta hu. Thehraav rehna chahiye. Kyyu bhaagna hai? Kahaan bhaagna hai? Kidhar ud ke jaana hai? Ho jayega. Sab ho jayega, itmenaan se saans to le.”

