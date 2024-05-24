Manoj Bajpayee calls Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, others Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma of Bollywood; 'Bohot saare log accha kaam kar raha hai'

Manoj Bajpayee is an actor par excellence who has been rightly rewarded with multiple National Film Awards. The senior star of showbiz has taken the big screen and the OTT world by storm.

In the past decades, Bajpayee shared the screen with several equally talented artists. Hence, he is the best person to judge the current and upcoming stars of the Hindi entertainment industry.

Manoj Bajpayee names these celebs as the best actors in Bollywood

After doing multiple small roles, Manoj Bajpayee got his breakthrough with Satya in 1998. Since then, he has been diligently working towards making an impressive filmography boasting multiple blockbuster hit films.

While in a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, The Family Man actor stated that actors like the late Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are the Gavaskar of acting. He also acknowledged the hard work of senior actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Om Puri who added to the rich history of the Indian film industry.

He further added, “Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jatin Goswami, Gulshan Devaiah, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Varma and many others are the current day Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma of Bollywood.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

When Manoj Bajpayee opened up on the insider vs. outsider debate in the film industry

At the Pinkvilla’s Masterclass, Manoj Bajpayee shared his two cents of the insider vs. outsider debate that has been ongoing for ages. The Killer Soup star stated, “Mujhe humesha lagta raha ki I have to be so good ki jis din mujhe ek mauka mila toh mai usse chakka marunga. Itna badhiya hona hai mujhe apne kaam mein. Mujhe bahut behetreen hona hai taaki jab mujhe woh opportunity mile toh usko main aur kaam mein convert kar paun. (I always felt like I had to be so good that the day I got an opportunity, I'd hit it out of the park. I need to be excellent at my work. I want to be very exceptional so that when that opportunity comes my way, I can convert it into even more work).”

Advertisement

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the drama film Bhaiyya Ji releasing on May 24, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vinod Bhanushali spills details of Manoj Bajpayee's Bandaa 2, 'We already have 3-4 stories in hand'