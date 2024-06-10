Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 teaser to release on June 14 but there's a catch; FIND OUT

Producer Dinesh Vijan returns with the third installment of his horror-comedy universe, Munjya, following the success of Stree and Bhediya. Starring Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh, the film has garnered positive feedback from audiences since its theatrical release, earning over Rs. 20 crores within its first three days.

The anticipation is fueled by the connection to the exciting Maddock Supernatural Universe. Now, according to reports, the teaser for Stree 2 is set to launch this Friday and will just screen in theaters showing Munjya.

Stree 2 teaser to release with a twist

Yes, you heard it right. The teaser of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2 is set to be unveiled on Friday, June 14. However, there's a twist. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the teaser won't be released on social media or any other platform. Instead, it will only screen in cinemas showing Munjya.

CBFC approved two teasers of Stree 2

Further, according to Bollywood Hungama, on June 7, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved two teasers for Stree 2. The first teaser has a duration of 1 minute and 23 seconds, while the second promo runs for 1 minute and 6 seconds. Both teasers have been granted a U/A certificate.

A source also told the news portal, “The teaser will be released in June itself, that too this week, though the release of the film is almost 2 ½ months away. This promo of Stree 2 will give an idea as to what one can expect from the film this time.”

Advertisement

About Maddock Supernatural Universe

The Maddock Supernatural Universe began with Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, setting the stage for horror-comedies in Bollywood. Following its success, Roohi and Bhediya followed suit, drawing inspiration from the legend of the Yapum in Arunachal Pradesh. Now, the universe has expanded with the release of Munjya, featuring a CGI character and delving into the legend inspired by Indian folklore and mythology.

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, brings back Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, joined by Abhishek Banerjee.

ALSO READ: Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer's VFX will take ‘time’, reveals Abhishek Banerjee; drops major update