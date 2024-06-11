Munjya vs Stree Box Office Trend Analysis: Day wise collection comparison in India

Munjya is doing exceedingly well at the box office. Despite being a small film with no major star cast in the lead, the film had a good opening and displayed encouraging growth on the first weekend. A good trailer, along with the hit song Taras, did the trick, and pocket-friendly ticket prices further encouraged the audience to lap up the film wholeheartedly.

But what's happening now is nothing short of sheer bliss for the makers and exhibitors. The Sharvari Wagh- Abhay Verma-led film seems to have gotten a big thumbs up from the audience, and that's how it has passed the Monday test with flying colors. The trend of Munjya so far suggests it has received the best word of mouth among all the Maddock Supernatural Universe films after Stree, which was released back in 2018. Let's have a look at how the daily breakdown of Munjya looks like as compared to Stree.

Munjya Stree Day 1 Rs. 4.25 Cr. Rs. 6.65 Cr. Day 2 Rs. 7.25 Cr. Rs. 10.70 Cr. Day 3 Rs. 8.25 Cr. Rs. 14.25 Cr. Day 4 Rs. 4.00 Cr. Rs. 9.50 Cr. Day 5 Rs. 6.25 Cr. Day 6 Rs. 6.50 Cr. Day 7 Rs. 5.50 Cr. Week 1 Rs. 23.75 Cr. Rs. 59.35 Cr. Day 8 Rs. 4.30 Cr. Day 9 Rs. 7.50 Cr. Day 10 Rs. 9.70 Cr. Day 11 Rs. 3.24 Cr. Day 12 Rs. 3.15 Cr. Day 13 Rs. 2.90 Cr. Day 14 Rs. 3.60 Cr. Week 2 Rs. 0.00 Cr. Rs. 34.40 Cr. Day 15 Rs. 2.00 Cr. Day 16 Rs. 3.50 Cr. Day 17 Rs. 4.40 Cr. Day 18 Rs. 1.70 Cr. Day 19 Rs. 1.50 Cr. Day 20 Rs. 1.30 Cr. Day 21 Rs. 1.40 Cr. Week 3 Rs. 0.00 Cr. Rs. 15.80 Cr. Day 22 Rs. 1.50 Cr. Day 23 Rs. 2.05 Cr. Day 24 Rs. 2.60 Cr. Day 25 Rs. 0.80 Cr. Day 26 Rs. 0.80 Cr. Day 27 Rs. 0.80 Cr. Day 28 Rs. 0.75 Cr. Week 4 Rs. 0.00 Cr. Rs. 9.30 Cr. Rest Rs. 5.75 Cr. Total Rs. 23.75 Cr. Rs. 124.60 Cr.

The comparison

The opening of Stree was clearly better. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer had 59% bigger Day 1 as compared to Munjya. The trend after that was also better because bigger jumps were recorded for that film. However, considering Munjya was released without enough awareness, even this kind of business is overwhelming.

Plus, the trend of the film individually reflects strong word of mouth, which will translate into healthy numbers in days to come as well. If all goes well in the next few days, close to Rs 35 crore in the first week and Rs 75 crore in the lifetime business look on the cards.

