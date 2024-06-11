Munjya vs Stree Box Office Trend Analysis: Day wise collection comparison in India

Let's have a comparative look at the daily breakdown of Sharvari- Abhay Verma led Munjya and Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree and see which film enjoyed better trend.

By Gautam Batra
Updated on Jun 11, 2024  |  06:30 PM IST |  5.5K
Munjya vs Stree Box Office: A look at the early trend of both horror comedies
Pic Courtesy: Sharvari Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Munjya is doing exceedingly well at the box office. Despite being a small film with no major star cast in the lead, the film had a good opening and displayed encouraging growth on the first weekend. A good trailer, along with the hit song Taras, did the trick, and pocket-friendly ticket prices further encouraged the audience to lap up the film wholeheartedly.

But what's happening now is nothing short of sheer bliss for the makers and exhibitors. The Sharvari Wagh- Abhay Verma-led film seems to have gotten a big thumbs up from the audience, and that's how it has passed the Monday test with flying colors. The trend of Munjya so far suggests it has received the best word of mouth among all the Maddock Supernatural Universe films after Stree, which was released back in 2018. Let's have a look at how the daily breakdown of Munjya looks like as compared to Stree.

  Munjya Stree
Day 1 Rs. 4.25 Cr. Rs. 6.65 Cr.
Day 2 Rs. 7.25 Cr. Rs. 10.70 Cr.
Day 3 Rs. 8.25 Cr. Rs. 14.25 Cr.
Day 4 Rs. 4.00 Cr. Rs. 9.50 Cr.
Day 5   Rs. 6.25 Cr.
Day 6   Rs. 6.50 Cr.
Day 7   Rs. 5.50 Cr.
Week 1 Rs. 23.75 Cr. Rs. 59.35 Cr.
Day 8   Rs. 4.30 Cr.
Day 9   Rs. 7.50 Cr.
Day 10   Rs. 9.70 Cr.
Day 11   Rs. 3.24 Cr.
Day 12   Rs. 3.15 Cr.
Day 13   Rs. 2.90 Cr.
Day 14   Rs. 3.60 Cr.
Week 2 Rs. 0.00 Cr. Rs. 34.40 Cr.
Day 15   Rs. 2.00 Cr.
Day 16   Rs. 3.50 Cr.
Day 17   Rs. 4.40 Cr.
Day 18   Rs. 1.70 Cr.
Day 19   Rs. 1.50 Cr.
Day 20   Rs. 1.30 Cr.
Day 21   Rs. 1.40 Cr.
Week 3 Rs. 0.00 Cr. Rs. 15.80 Cr.
Day 22   Rs. 1.50 Cr.
Day 23   Rs. 2.05 Cr.
Day 24   Rs. 2.60 Cr.
Day 25   Rs. 0.80 Cr.
Day 26   Rs. 0.80 Cr.
Day 27   Rs. 0.80 Cr.
Day 28   Rs. 0.75 Cr.
Week 4 Rs. 0.00 Cr. Rs. 9.30 Cr.
Rest   Rs. 5.75 Cr.
     
Total Rs. 23.75 Cr. Rs. 124.60 Cr.

The comparison

The opening of Stree was clearly better. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer had 59% bigger Day 1 as compared to Munjya. The trend after that was also better because bigger jumps were recorded for that film. However, considering Munjya was released without enough awareness, even this kind of business is overwhelming.

Plus, the trend of the film individually reflects strong word of mouth, which will translate into healthy numbers in days to come as well. If all goes well in the next few days, close to Rs 35 crore in the first week and Rs 75 crore in the lifetime business look on the cards.

