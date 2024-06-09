PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Rajkummar Rao congratulate on his third term; 'Wishing continued success'

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Sunday, June 9 for a third term as the head of a coalition government. As the day sets for the big moment, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Rajkummar Rao extended their heartfelt best wishes to him.

Bollywood celebs congratulate PM Narendra Modi

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Ajay Devgn congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to take oath for the third term. He penned, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on his re-election! Wishing continued success in guiding India towards prosperity and greatness with his wisdom and compassion."

Have a look:

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor told PTI, "I wish him all the best and my prayers are with Narendra Modi Ji, the honorable Prime Minister for the third term wishing him all the best."

Apart from them, Rajkummar Rao also took to his X handle and wrote, "My heartiest congratulations to our esteemed PM Shri @narendramodi ji on this historic third consecutive win. May our country continue to flourish under your exemplary leadership. God bless you sir."

Have a look:

Anupam Kher on attending PM Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony

Taking to his Instagram handle, the veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a picture of the invitation card he received for PM Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

Advertisement

Along with it, he penned, “As a citizen of India, this will be my third opportunity to attend the oath-taking ceremony. This is very special. But the bigger thing than that is that the prime minister is #SameToSame The dialogue will also be the same this evening!!! I am Narendra Damodardas Modi... All hail! Jai Hind!”

Not only this but also he called it his ‘good fortune’ to be invited to attend the ‘historical moment' in an interview with ANI. The 69-year-old actor further added that in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister ran the country very well and hoped that the new government under his leadership would take the country ahead. “We are the fifth largest economy in the world and can move up to being the third largest economy”, Anupam Ji added.

Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, PM Narendra Modi had an interaction with members of Parliament who are likely to be inducted into his Cabinet and Council of Ministers. He also hosted a customary high tea at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital before the grand ceremony.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: Anupam Kher to grace ‘historic’ event for third time; says ‘It’s my good fortune’