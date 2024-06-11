The Tushar Hiranandani-directed Srikanth Bolla biopic, Srikanth with Rajkummar Rao in titular role is nearing the end of its run. Over the last 30 days, Srikanth has managed to record a good trend at the box office and is looking to clock lifetime collections of Rs 47 crore in India. The film opened at Rs 2.25 crore upon its release on May 10, and has managed to do a 20x business in the long run, which suggests acceptance among its target audience, i.e. in the urban centres.

Bhushan Kumar and team make a profit of Rs 5 crore

Srikanth is made on a budget of Rs 37 crore, which includes Rajkummar Rao’s acting fees of Rs 10 crore. The makers spent another Rs 10 crore on Print and Publicity, taking the total expenditure to Rs 47 crore. As against this, the makers fetched a good digital deal of Rs 20 crore from Netflix, in addition to another Rs 7 crore from Sony Network for Satellite. The music have been valued in-house by T Series at a sum of Rs 3 crore, taking the total non-theatrical revenue to Rs 30 crore.

With a lifetime collection of Rs 47 crore, Srikanth has managed to get a distributor share of Rs 21 crore, in addition to another crore coming in from overseas. The total revenue for Srikanth stands at Rs 52 crore, as against the cost of Rs 47 crore, resulting in nett profit of Rs 5 crore. The film has resulted in a return on investment of 11 percent. While the revenues and profit seem minimalistic, this is still an encouraging sign as a not-so-commercial film has managed to make a profit on the strength of theatrical returns without the use of corporate buyings or buy one get one free scheme. The film got the benefit of summer holiday's and no competition in the month of May.

The collections of Srikanth are better than a much bigger film in a similar space, Maidaan, which suggests that there was an interest generated by the trailer for the audience to consume Srikanth Bolla's story on the big screen. The positive word of mouth was a cherry on top as it enabled the film to take benefit of an open run.

Srikanth emerges a success story

While Srikanth is a CLEAN HIT when it comes to the week-on-week trend over the last 1 month, the film is an average grosser on the ROI front. Taking all factors into account, we can label Srikanth as a success story with an above-average tag. The stakeholders could have lost money on the film, as the costs were relatively higher for a solo Rajkummar Rao starrer in this genre, however, the audience word of mouth took the makers in the plus side resulting in a win-and-win scenario for everyone.

One must also give it to producer Bhushan Kumar for backing the film and bringing it to the big screen despite multiple offers from digital players for D2D premiere. The film also featured Jyothika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. Here’s a look at the economics of Srikanth.

Particulars Amount Cost of Production Rs 37 crore Print & Publicity Rs 10 crore Total Cost (A) Rs 47 crore India Theatrical Share Rs 21 crore Digital Rights Rs 20 crore Satellite Rights Rs 7 crore Music Rights Rs 3 crore Overseas Theatrical Share Rs 1 crore Total Revenue (B) Rs 52 crore Profit (B-A) Rs 5 crore ROI 11 Per cent Verdict Above Average

