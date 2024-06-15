Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, Alia Bhatt’s Jigra to Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2: Brace yourself for an electrifying second half of 2024

2024 had a promising first half, with many exciting Bollywood movies gracing the theaters and successfully entertaining the audiences. The second half of the year is just around the corner and there have been various announcements of films and their release dates.

In this piece, we will explore some of the upcoming releases of 2024, including highly anticipated films like Singham Again, Jigra, and Stree 2. These are set to captivate the audience with their stellar cast and power-packed stories.

List of movies releasing in the second half of 2024:



1. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

The iconic jodi of Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be seen on the silver screen once again on July 5 in the romantic thriller Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

2. Sarfira

A remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, Sarfira, will be headlined by Akshay Kumar, co-starring Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal. Directed by Sudha Kongara, it arrives in theaters on July 12.

3. Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar has another treat for his fans in the form of Khel Khel Mein, which is set for an Independence Day release. It is a comedy-drama, directed by Mudassar Aziz, with an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal.

4. Vedaa

August 15 will also see director Nikkhil Advani’s action drama Vedaa hitting theaters. Starring John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film is inspired by true events.

5. Stree 2

Independence Day will be a three-way clash, with Stree 2 also arriving on the holiday. The highly anticipated horror comedy by Amar Kaushik will see the return of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, promising a lot of entertainment.

6. Sky Force

Akshay Kumar is coming with the action thriller film Sky Force on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, it will tell the story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike.

7. Jigra

The talented Alia Bhatt will be seen exploring the action genre in Vasan Bala’s directorial Jigra. Revolving around a sibling relationship, the prison-break thriller marks Alia’s first collaboration with Vedang Raina. Jigra is scheduled for release on the festive occasion of Dussehra, October 11.

8. Deva

Dussehra will witness its own clash with Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s action film Deva also set for release on the same day as Jigra. Rosshan Andrrews is helming the movie.

9. Singham Again

Another sought-after release date is the festival of Diwali. Singham Again, Rohit Shetty’s grand-scale installment of his cop universe, is scheduled to arrive on the holiday. It features a stellar cast, including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh.

10. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Another franchise film slated for a Diwali release is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie will see Kartik Aaryan reprising his role of Rooh Baba alongside actresses Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and reportedly Madhuri Dixit.

11. Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal is in the lead role in the period drama Chhaava, which is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Vicky has been paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna in this Laxman Utekar directorial. The theatrical release is set for December 6.

12. Welcome To The Jungle

The third installment of the Welcome franchise is coming to add to the festive cheer during Christmas. Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, and more, will be released on December 20.

13. Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan has teamed up with RS Prasanna for the social dramedy titled Sitaare Zameen Par. Genelia Deshmukh will be seen playing the female lead. This movie is also expected to release during the Christmas weekend, making way for another intense clash at the box office.

Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal’s Ishq Vishk Rebound is the next film scheduled to be released in June. Apart from the movies mentioned in the above list, Lakshya’s Kill, Janhvi Kapoor’s Ulajh, Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri’s Bad Newz, Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna’s The Sabarmati Report are set to entertain this year.

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor’s Raid 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Metro In Dino, as well as Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Baby John will also be releasing in the upcoming months of 2024.

