Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 30 years in Bollywood; says journey has been 'nothing short of extraordinary'

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most respected and acclaimed actors in Bollywood. He has proven his mantle with his performance in various films across many years. Recently, the Joram actor clocked 30 years in Bollywood. At an event, Bajpayee reflected on his journey and also spoke about the Berlinale selection of his film The Fables.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about completing 30 years in showbiz

Manoj Bajpayee recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. He was given a tribute at the Tagore Centre in the Indian Embassy, Berlin. The event also acknowledged the selection of Bajpayee's film The Fable at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival. During the Q and A session, the actor spoke about his journey and said: "This journey of 30 years has been nothing short of extraordinary. It's a reflection of the love and support I've received from my audience and the film fraternity. Being recognized in Berlin, alongside the premiere of The Fable, fills me with gratitude."

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor also said that this moment to every person who has been a part of his journey.

About The Fable

The Fable is written and directed by Raam Reddy. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Hiral Sidhu, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Awan Pookot, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film premiered at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, becoming the second Indian film in the past 30 years to premiere in one of the key competitive sections of the fest.

Bajpayee, on the other hand, was also seen in Devashish Makhija's Joram. He is also doing Kanu Behl's Despatch. Earlier this year, the actor was also seen in Abhishek Chaubey's comedy crime thriller web series Killer Soup. The series also stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal. Earlier titled Soup, the series was written by Chaubey along with Harshad Nalawade, Anant Tripathi and Unaiza Merchant. It was reportedly based on a true incident.

