Manoj Bajpayee wants ‘obsession’ about box office numbers to change: ‘Let’s demand good story from filmmakers’

Manoj Bajpayee is hands down, one of the finest actors in the film industry currently. He was last seen in the thriller film Joram, and is gearing up for the release of his upcoming black comedy crime thriller Killer Soup, which also stars Konkona Sensharma in the lead role. In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee talked about people’s obsession with box office numbers. He said that it is written about so much, that even the audiences have started talking in that language. Instead, Manoj Bajpayee shared that he feels people should demand good stories from filmmakers.

Manoj Bajpayee says box office obsession isn’t doing good to the film industry

In a recent interview with Puja Talwar, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about the one change he wishes to see in the film industry this year. The Gulmohar actor said that he wants the ‘obsession about box office to change.’

“It's really enough. We are not doing good to the industry. Let people who are putting in the money, count the footfall. You just do your job. Let's talk about the content. Let's talk about what you have seen. Let's talk about the performances, the direction, story. Let's demand good story from filmmakers,” he said. It’s impossible for any filmmaker to keep churning out films that keep earning Rs 600 crore, so let’s not demand that from them, said Manoj Bajpayee.

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee says he will always fight for filmmakers’ right to express themselves

When asked if the content has been forgotten in a bid to make numbers, Manoj Bajpayee said yes, adding that it is ‘bothersome’ and ‘annoying’. He said that he always fights for people who are being written off for what they have made. While he may not agree with them, and may watch the film with a lot of discontent, but he will always fight for their right to express themselves. A conversation can be had about it, but protesting against films is not a sign of a healthy society, said Manoj Bajpayee.

However, he said that at the same time, we are forgetting that if the film industry has to evolve, then cinema has to evolve. And it can’t happen if the filmmakers’ whole focus is going to be on the box office figures. Manoj Bajpayee said that the box office is for the producers to look after, and while everyone wants the producer to make money, their area of expertise is to make films or act in them.

“We can't be counting money and thinking that whatever we've done is good because so many people have seen it. And we are writing so much about it that even the audiences started talking in that language. So where is the filmmaking here? Where's the cinema here? Are we interested in cinema or not?” he asked. The Bandaa actor further questioned if we want other kinds of films to co-exist as well, or whether we only want films which have the possibility of making 600 crore in the theatres.

Manoj Bajpayee’s work front

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in Devashish Makhija's thriller film Joram, which also starred Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Smita Tambe. Before that, he was seen in Sirf Ek bandaa Kaafi Hai, a legal drama film, for which he garnered a lot of praise. Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Killer Soup, which will release on Netflix on 11 January, 2024.

ALSO READ: PIC: Manoj Bajpayee says 'New Year New Me' as he flaunts abs; impressed fans write ‘Hrithik Roshan who?'