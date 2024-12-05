Meet actor who found love in her debut film but was devastated by breakup text, got married to same guy but broke down within a month of marriage

Meet the actress who found love in her very first film, only to be shattered by a breakup text, faced a breakdown just a month after marrying the same guy, and is now living her best life. Another hint? She’s married into a political family and has shared the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Imran Khan.

If you haven’t guessed it yet, the star in question is none other than Genelia D’Souza. Born on August 5, 1987, in Mumbai, she hails from a Mangalorean Catholic family. Her love story with Riteish Deshmukh mirrors the charm of a Bollywood script.

Their journey began when they both starred in their debut film, Tujhe Meri Kasam, which went on to become a massive hit. During the filming, the duo grew close, and what started on screen blossomed into real love. Riteish once shared that they first met at the Hyderabad airport while heading to shoot for the same film, marking the beginning of their lifelong romance.

When Genelia and Riteish first met, she assumed he would be arrogant due to his political background. However, after working together on Tujhe Meri Kasam, she discovered that he was actually warm and humble, clearing up her initial misconception.

In a candid interview with Shreya Godhawat, the Force actress recalled an unforgettable April Fool's prank by Riteish Deshmukh. While they were dating, Riteish sent her a message saying they were over before going to sleep. Genelia, waking up around 2:30 AM, was devastated and spent hours wondering what had gone wrong.

By 9 AM, he woke up, unaware of the emotional turmoil he had caused. When she reminded him of the message, he explained it was just a prank, leaving her furious and questioning how anyone could joke about something like that.

After dating for a decade, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza tied the knot in February 2012, honoring both Hindu and Christian traditions. While the couple was ready to get engaged earlier, the actor’s father, the then-Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, initially disagreed with the proposal.

However, things fell into place, and they had a private wedding surrounded by close family and friends. What made it even more special was that just days before the big day, Riteish surprised Genelia with a romantic proposal on a yacht, complete with pizza and fireworks—truly a magical moment!

After marrying him, who came from a traditional Marathi family, the actress believed it was expected of her to dress a certain way. Each morning, she would adorn herself in salwar kameez and heavy jewelry. Meanwhile, Riteish was puzzled by her constant dressing up and wondered why she was so formal all the time.

Eventually, Genelia reached a breaking point and confided in Riteish about how exhausted she was by the routine. In a candid moment on Ladies vs Gentleman season 2, she shared how frustrated she felt, saying she thought it was the norm but couldn't keep up with it.

The actor, equally confused, revealed that he assumed she might be preparing for a religious ceremony. After a month of this misunderstanding, she broke down and told him she couldn’t continue with this daily dressing routine, to which Riteish admitted he had been wondering the same thing.

After her marriage to Riteish Deshmukh and stepping into the role of daughter-in-law to the former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Genelia D’Souza took a hiatus from acting. Though she made a return to films post-marriage, her career in Bollywood didn't quite take off as expected. Nowadays, she focuses on creating engaging content for social media, where she connects with her fans and shares glimpses of her life.

The power couple became parents to their first son, Riaan, in November 2014, followed by the birth of their second son, Rahyl, in June 2016. Their bond goes beyond marriage, as they share a deep friendship, always supporting each other. Their relationship is often highlighted as a strong and exemplary partnership in the film industry.

Genelia has worked with several prominent actors throughout her career. She starred alongside Shahid Kapoor in Chance Pe Dance, Imran Khan in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, and Fardeen Khan in Life Partner.

She also appeared in films like Boys, Masti, Happy, Force, and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, showcasing her versatility across different genres.

