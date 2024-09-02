Genelia D'Souza wore the most quirky jeans at Mumbai airport and it gave off a very Salman Khan vibe

Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh knows how to grab everyone’s attention with her style and charm. Recently, we spotted Genelia and what created the buzz on social media was her funky and artistic jeans, making it a perfect fashion statement for all the fashionistas. But what reminded us of her look was Salman Khan’s fancy jeans he wore at Heeramandi’s screening.

Genelia Deshmukh was recently spotted coming out from the Mumbai airport where she was rocking her casual outfit but the standout piece was her jeans. Her denim blue jeans were covered in beautiful designs and colors. With bold accents and graffiti-style art, the jeans looked like a perfect canvas of creativity.

If looked closely, the jeans feature designs of clapperboard, hearts, arrows, punch, stars, and much more. These colorful patterns and graphic elements added an aesthetic touch to the simple accessory. These funky, artistic jeans represent the carefree vibes and personal style of Genelia.

Genelia kept her outfit casual by pairing this standout piece with a simple black top, topped with a white shirt. Her choice for a not-so-over top perfectly led the jeans to steal the spotlight and step out looking casual yet trendy. This outfit can be a quick good-to-go look for grabbing coffee, catching flights, or meeting friends.

Her cool sneakers kept her outfit perfect for a laid-back vibe. Genelia’s choice of sneakers features shades of blue and black accents that surely complement her offbeat charm. These sneakers are perfect to deal with the hustle and bustle of traveling, along with slaying the stylish look.

For a minimalist touch, Genelia opted for timeless round earrings and a watch. These minimal accessories are perfect to try on for someone who is on the move and loves to slay. When we look at her makeup, the actress decided to keep it easy with some foundation and looked polished with defined brows. She enhanced her look, keeping her straight hair loose, and embracing her natural beauty. Avoiding heavy luggage, Genelia carried a casual bag over her shoulder, perfect for easygoing travels.

With this casual look, Genelia’s shows how to rock the funky jeans by pairing them with simple tops, and minimal accessories. This look is the perfect inspiration for those trendsetters who are always searching for something low-key but can easily be the center of attraction.

