Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza's timeless classic Tujhe Meri Kasam to re-release on big screen as film clocks 11 years? Here's when you can watch

The cherished romantic classic Tujhe Meri Kasam, featuring Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, is slated for a theater re-release on September 13, 2024. This film was notable for being the big-screen debut of the beloved couple and served as the backdrop for their real-life romance. True Entertainment will handle the distribution, bringing the film back to theaters throughout India. First released in January 2003, Tujhe Meri Kasam was a major hit, running for over 100 days in cinemas.

In an era plagued by leaks and piracy, Tujhe Meri Kasam distinguished itself with no piracy issues, showcasing a remarkable example of effective distribution.

Excited about the re-release, Riteish Deshmukh shared, “I’m overjoyed that ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ is coming back to theaters. This film was not just my debut but also the start of something beautiful in my life. It’s amazing to revisit those early days and share this special moment with our fans once again. See you on the 13th September!”

Taking to Instagram Deshmukh shared a post and wrote, "This is where it all began!! Tujhe Meri Kasam, our debut film released on 3rd Jan 2003, we are ever so grateful for all the love showered upon the film & us over the decades. For all those who flood our social media asking us ‘where can we watch TMK ? !!! We have an answer now !!! Tujhe Meri Kasam Re-releases on 13th September!! Go watch it !!".

Genelia Deshmukh mentioned, “I’m thrilled that ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ is returning to theaters! This film holds a very special place in my heart as it marked the beginning of my journey in the film industry and with Riteish. I’m so excited for fans to experience the magic of this love story all over again.”

Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar and produced by the Late Shri Ramoji Rao the film is Disturbed by True Entertainment and will re-release in theaters on September 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deshmukh recently made his OTT debut with Pill. Pill explores the journey of a pill from its creation to the consumer, featuring a diverse cast of characters including powerful pharma industrialists, corrupt doctors, medical representatives, compromised drug regulators, politicians, journalists, and whistleblowers.

