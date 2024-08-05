WATCH: Riteish Deshmukh celebrates ‘baiko’ Genelia Deshmukh's birthday with hilarious video that every husband will relate to: 'You have changed my life'

Genelia D’Souza is marking her 37th birthday today, August 5, and continues to captivate her fans with her vibrant personality. To celebrate her special day, her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared a humorous video that highlights the transformation of love in married life. The video creatively depicts the shift in how affection is expressed by husbands after marriage, adding a fun and relatable touch to her birthday celebrations.

On August 5, Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram to share a video celebrating Genelia Deshmukh’s birthday. The clip begins with the couple enjoying a romantic moment together, accompanied by a romantic song. It then transitions to a wedding picture of the duo, followed by the message ‘Shaadi ke baad’ (after marriage).

The video humorously contrasts their pre-marriage romance with post-marriage life, showing Genelia relaxing and opening gifts while Riteish gives her a leg massage, set to the song Tumhi Ne Meri Zindagi. Riteish captioned the video with a heartfelt message, “Happy Birthday Baiko @geneliad - you have truly changed my life.”

As soon as Riteish shared the post, many users flocked to the comments to wish Genelia. One user wrote, “Happy Birthday Vahini Saheb,” while another commented, “Happy Birthday Beautiful Marathi Actress Genelia Deshmukh Mam.” Additional comments praised the couple, with one saying, “Bollywood’s number one pair,” and many others referred to them as their “favorite couple.”

On a personal front, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot on February 3, 2012, with a traditional Marathi Hindu ceremony, followed by a Christian wedding the next day. Celebrated as a prominent Bollywood couple, they have been married since 2012 and have two sons. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan, on November 25, 2014. Their second son, Rahyl, was born on June 1, 2016. Known for their authentic and unpretentious relationship, their love story—from co-stars to life partners—has captured the hearts of many. They remain active on social media, often posting humorous reels that entertain their audience.

For those unfamiliar, Genelia and Riteish made their acting debuts together in K. Vijaya Bhaskar’s 2003 romantic drama Tujhe Meri Kasam. The couple was last seen together in the 2022 film Ved, which achieved both commercial and critical success.

