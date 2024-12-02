Shahid Kapoor admits crying on film set after a ‘bad’ heartbreak; ‘I can’t help it…’

Shahid Kapoor enjoys massive popularity following his captivating roles over the years. Apart from his on-screen presence, his honest confessions also make the audience relate to him. Recently, the Deva actor admitted going through a heartbreak that left him crying terribly on his movie set.

During a recent conversation with Faye D’Souza, Shahid Kapoor was asked if he ever cried at work, and in response to this, the actor recalled happening to him only once. He shared that it usually happens when one is making movies, but it happened to him when he had a terrible heartbreak.

"My makeup guy was like, ‘I just finished your makeup! Can you just not?’," he recalled further re-enacting his emotional state and said in a weeping tone, “I can’t help it, I think I am destroying myself." He clarified, “I have been through those but not for work," he said.

In addition to this, Shahid further reflected on societal expectations that are placed on men, especially in India. The Jab We Met actor noted men from a very young age are told that they have to be the provider and protect the family.

"Sometimes, it can put a lot of pressure on you. Sometimes, you just want to relax and be like, ‘I don’t have to keep worrying about everything and everybody all the time and I can just maybe be vulnerable and let somebody else protect me," he said, further questioning why the roles not be flipped sometimes.

Shahid remarked that eventually everybody is human and feels all kinds of emotions. He pointed out how a lot of men find it difficult to express their vulnerable side. According to him, he can showcase his vulnerable side because it’s a part of his job where he has to get to a place that is vulnerable and expressive.

The Kabir Singh actor expressed his belief by admitting that an actor also understands that vulnerability is extremely attractive, whereas aggression cannot attract people the way vulnerability does. "It’s only human to be vulnerable, so as a man, you should be okay with it," he said on a concluding note.

Shahid will be next seen in Deva alongside Pooja Hegde.

