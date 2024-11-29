Meet actor who cleaned floors despite starry lineage, is related to Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; now a top star, great husband, and doting dad

Everyone faces their own set of struggles, no matter their family background or connections. Today, let’s dive into the journey of an actor related to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. Despite his star-studded lineage, he had to clean floors when he first entered Bollywood. But fast forward to today, and he's not only a top star but also a loving husband and doting dad. Quite the transformation, right? Let’s take a closer look at his incredible journey!

If you still couldn't guess, it's none other than Ranbir Kapoor! From humble beginnings to becoming one of Bollywood's biggest stars, his journey is nothing short of inspiring. The actor, born on September 28, 1982, into Bollywood royalty, is the son of actors Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, the grandson of legendary Raj Kapoor, and the great-grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor.

Despite his star-studded lineage, his path to superstardom wasn't easy. Before making his mark, the Brahmastra actor worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black, doing everything from cleaning floors to fixing lights. It was this humble beginning that helped shape his career.

Ranbir’s big break came when SLB cast him as the lead in Saawariya in 2007, alongside Sonam Kapoor. Though the film didn’t do well commercially, Ranbir's acting was appreciated. His career gained momentum with hits like Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rajneeti, Rockstar, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Barfi, propelling him to become one of Bollywood’s highest-paid actors.

However, Ranbir also faced setbacks with films like Besharam, Jagga Jasoos, Roy, and Bombay Velvet, which didn’t resonate with audiences. His film Tamasha with Deepika Padukone also didn't perform as expected at the box office. Still, his performance in the film is considered one of his finest.

After a four-year hiatus, Ranbir Kapoor made a comeback with Shamshera (2022), though it didn’t do well. However, his portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in Sanju remained a highlight. The actor’s versatility shone through with Brahmastra, Animal, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which were major box-office hits.

He is all set to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana trilogy and will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand venture Love & War, alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal.

On the personal front, Ranbir’s relationships with Deepika and Katrina made headlines before he found love with Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt. The couple married in 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, in the same year. Ranbir is now recognized not just for his stardom but as a loving husband and doting father, with Alia frequently praising his commitment to family life.

Ranbir Kapoor continues to deliver hits, leaving us eagerly awaiting his next big project, while his heartwarming family moments, especially with daughter Raha, never fail to steal the spotlight.

