Meet actor who started her career with a bang, worked with Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, but linkup with dreaded gangster caused her professional downfall

The dazzling and glamorous world of Bollywood can be quite unpredictable. Relationships can either boost or hinder one's career. A notable example is Monica Bedi, an actress who captured the spotlight in the 90s, but her career took a downturn due to her association with the notorious gangster Abu Salem.

Monica Bedi hails from Punjab and made her debut in Hindi films in 1995 and is recognized for her work in movies like Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Jodi No.1, Zanjeer, and Jaanam Samjha Karo among others. In addition to this, she also worked in several reality shows on television like Bigg Boss 2 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, and received immense appreciation for her TV show, Saraswatichandra.

Apart from Bollywood, she has also worked in regional industries like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Punjabi. Despite being a popular actress of the '90s, she hogged the limelight for her relationship with the dreaded gangster Abu Salem.

However, the relationship wasn’t the only controversy, as she also faced several criminal charges. From being arrested with Salem in Lisbon in 2002 for traveling on a fake passport to being found guilty of submitting forged documents for procuring a passport, Monica grabbed headlines in the early 2000s for all the wrong reasons.

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Bedi revealed that she met Salem in Dubai in 1998, where he initially introduced himself as a businessman under a different name. After nine months of talking over the phone, the duo fell in love, and it was only later that Salem revealed his actual identity.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan last year, Bedi admitted that her past continues to impact her "future prospects" to this day. “Yes, because of my past, there are a lot of obstacles in my life. I’m sure people hesitate to work with me because of my past,” she said, further expressing her dilemma about how to address their concerns. The actress noted that she doesn’t meet people often enough to tell her side of the story.

Though Monica has been away from the lights, cameras, and action, she remains quite active on social media. She continues to make public appearances around the world.

