Meet actor who worked with Salman Khan, Govinda and Shah Rukh Khan; drew attention for controversial case and is now a successful jewelry designer

In today's Meet The Actor, we are talking about someone who was known to be everyone’s crush in the '80s and the '90s. She worked with the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda among others. She drew attention after her name was involved in a controversial case. After diminishing qualitative work, she turned to jewelry designing.

We’re talking about none other than Neelam Kothari Soni. She made her acting debut in 1984 with Jawaani at the age of 15. This was followed by her appearance in movies like Love 86, Ilzaam, Sindoor, Khudgarz, Hatya, Farz Ki Jung, Billoo Badshah, Aag Hi Aag among others.

She is also known for Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain and her cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Meanwhile, Neelam’s last film in Bollywood was 2001 release Kasam and she made a comeback with the drama reality series, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives in 2020 on Netflix.

She then distanced herself from acting and turned to jewelry designing. The actress who comes from a family of four generations of jewelers spoke to Natural diamonds.com last year. She also talked about her decision of quitting acting and venturing into her family business.

"Like everything has a shelf life, and with quality work diminishing, I knew it was time to say goodbye and start a new chapter of my life. And luckily, I had a backup plan," said Kothari. During the conversation, the actress also admitted to learning everything about diamonds from her father. Her passion sparked while she underwent hands-on training.

Advertisement

The actress drew a significant amount of unwanted attention after her name was involved in the infamous 1998 blackbuck hunting case along with Salman, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, and Sonali Bendre during the shoot of Sooraj Barjatya’s HSSH.

On her personal front, Neelam was previously married to Rishi Sethia. After getting married in 2000, the couple got divorced in October 2000. During the third season of FLOBW, the actress revealed she was told to wear Indian clothes and give up non-veg and alcohol. While she was okay with everything, she was asked to change her identity.

Later, the actress found love again in Samir Soni and married him in 2011. The couple adopted a daughter in 2013 whom they named Ahana.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who marked successful debut with Salman Khan, lost on Jab We Met, Munna Bhai MBBS and now does selective work