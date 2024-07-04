Meet actor who featured in Bigg Boss 4, worked in films with Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi but ended up becoming a DJ

Bollywood was on a thrill ride in the early 2000s! Tons of exciting new movies with twists and turns were popping up, inspired by the big Hollywood hits. It was also a time when many fresh faces were taking the industry by storm.

One newcomer, in particular, became a total superstar overnight – his second film became the biggest hit of the year! But sadly, his promising career got tangled up in a huge scandal and now he works as a professional DJ.

Today, we explore the journey of Ameesha Patel's brother, Ashmit Patel, whose career began with a bang, earning him recognition on both the big and small screens. However, his path took a drastic turn due to certain personal incidents. Later, he made a comeback with Salman Khan's movie Jai Ho.

Ashmit Patel's big breakthrough on-screen

Before making his big Bollywood debut, Patel worked as an Assistant Director. He contributed to cult classic movies such as Raaz, Awara Paagal Deewana, and Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage.

After working as an AD, he first appeared in the 2003 film Inteha, where he starred with Vidya Malavade and Nauheed Cyrusi. Despite this initial role, it was his part in the 2004 thriller directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Murder that truly brought him into the spotlight.

The film, produced on a modest budget, went on to gross Rs 25 crore at the box office and became an instant hit. Its sensational success was largely attributed to the steamy scenes featuring Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi. Following this breakthrough, Ashmit acted in numerous films, solidifying his presence in the industry.

He went on to work in several other movies including Nazar, Silsiilay, Fight Club, Banaras, Dil Diya Hai, and Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana.

Unfortunately, Ashmit's ascending career was abruptly derailed by a scandal that rocked both his personal and professional life. The emergence of an obscene MMS clip involving him triggered a media frenzy and severely damaged his public image.

After a hiatus of over seven years, Patel made a comeback with the 2013 movie Super Model and later rose to prominence with his role as Sumit in Salman Khan's Jai Ho.

Ashmit Patel on ups and downs in the industry

In a chat with Republic World, The Bull actor reflected on his journey, the challenges he faced, and his views on personal growth and career aspirations. Patel candidly discussed his evolution as an actor and mentioned that he felt he is at the "intermission point" in his career.

The Murder actor observed that over the past few years while working on numerous projects, he has become more at ease as an actor. Patel noted that his skills have significantly improved compared to 10 or 15 years ago. He has been contemplating the reasons for this growth and shared that this realization is one of the conclusions he has reached.

Ashmit Patel's small screen appearance and TV shows

The Jai Ho actor also is a known face in the TV industry and has appeared in several shows including Bigg Boss Season 4 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 5. In 2020, he made his OTT debut with Peshawar and The Bull Dalal Street.

Here's what Ashmit Patel does now

Over the years, Ashmit has ventured into a career as a DJ and now works professionally in this field.

